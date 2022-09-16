Dannielynn Birkhead Celebrates 16th Birthday: ‘Mom Is Looking Down’

Dannielynn Birkhead celebrated her 16th birthday on September 7, 2022. The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith has grown up considerably over the years.

Smith died of an accidental drug overdose in 2007, according to ABC News. Since then, her ex, Larry, has raised their daughter. Over the years, Larry has done his best to shield Dannielynn from the spotlight while still creating wonderful memories with her. For example, the two have been attending the Kentucky Derby together since Dannielynn was quite small. However, Larry wasn’t interested in getting his daughter into modeling.

“She wants to be a kid,” he said during an interview on 20/20 that aired in 2017. Now, Dannielynn is no longer a kid, but she’s grown into a sweet teen.

Larry Penned a Tribute to His Daughter & Shared it on Instagram

In honor of his baby girl’s birthday, Larry wrote a sweet message that he shared publicly on his Instagram feed.

“Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!” Larry captioned a collage of photos from years past.

“When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style … ‘How do you know you weren’t even there?’ Ouch. I told her ‘maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.’ It’s been a wild ride and Dannielynn has brought joy and laughter to my life,” he continued.

Larry warned the public to “stay off your local roads” now that his baby will be driving. He also added a hashtag “#thisdoesnotmeanyougetatesla.”

“Mom is looking down,” he added along with the angel emoji.

Fans Praised Larry for Doing a Great Job Raising His Daughter

While the comments section on Larry’s post filled with “happy birthday” messages from dozens of fans, others took a moment to praise him for the great job he has done as a dad.

“God bless you for being an awesome bloke. One with such morals. It is beautiful. You could have created a circus but instead you created a sanctuary. I hope you continue to be blessed beyond,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow. Hard to believe it’s been 16 years!! You did a wonderful job Larry, truly. Happy birthday Dannielynn,” someone else added.

“You are a great dad,” a third comment read.

“You’ve done a really nice job providing her with a safe positive and normal environment to grow up. Happy 16th and one can dream on a Tesla,” another person said.

“You appear to be a really great Dad and you should be very proud of the young lady you’ve raised. You’ve taught her about her Mom while raising her out of the spotlight, yet allowing small glimpses of her over the years. I followed her story from the moment she was born. I was so worried about her, until you came along and fought for your girl. Then became the Dad she needed most of all. Great job Larry! And Happy ‘Sweet Sixteen’ Birthday Dannielynn!!!” a fifth commented.

