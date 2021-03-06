‘Summer House’ Star Reveals Costar Didn’t Congratulate Her On Engagement

Summer House star Hannah Berner opened up about her wedding plans days after she announced her engagement to her comedian Des Bishop.

The Bravo star, 29, dished that she already has her dress and wedding month and location picked out as part of her speedy wedding planning. But she also revealed that one of her Summer House costars has been slow to congratulate her on her impending nuptials.

In an interview on Bravo’s Chat Room, Berner recounted her engagement morning, telling co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams that she was “in bed, crusty eyes, bad breath” when Bishop popped the question, according to E! News.

Berner then admitted that after she said “yes,” she went right into planning mode.

“Let’s just say, I’m a terrible shopper. First dress I tried on, I said this is the one,” she said. “First dress! I literally…it takes me years to find one top. I bought the dress.”

The Giggly Squad podcast host also dished that she wants to have an August wedding on Shelter Island. When asked why she was moving so fast – Berner and Bishop, 45, have been a couple for less than a year – the tennis guru admitted when it’s “the right one, you have to lock him down.”

Unfortunately, Berner couldn’t lock down a “congratulations” from her costar Kyle Cooke following her engagement announcement.

“I got congratulations from everyone except like, Kyle was radio silent,” the bride-to-be said. “Not a thing, but I expected that. I mean, he should learn to be happy for other people ’cause I was happy for him.”

Hannah Berner & Kyle Cooke Have Butted Heads This Season on ‘Summer House’

Berner and Cooke had it out this season on Summer House after the Loverboy founder called her out for not pulling her weight in the house. During a house meeting, Cooke said only a few of the housemates clean the kitchen while others sleep in late. He then called Berner out for not handling trash duty as she previously agreed to.

“You don’t really ever pull your weight,” Cooke told Berner per Hollywood Life, before saying he wakes up and cleans the “f—ing house” while she sleeps in until noon.

Berner became defensive then told Cooke she wouldn’t allow him to talk to her the way he talks to his fiance Amanda Batula.

“He’s coming at me!” Hannah yelled. “He’s yelling at me. Amanda, you can tolerate him yelling at you, but I don’t tolerate him yelling at me.”

Cooke became angry that Berner brought up his relationship during a house meeting, telling her, “Let me know when you actually are in a real relationship!”

Batula also ended up throwing a drink at Berner.

Kyle Cooke’s Wedding to Amanda Batula Has Been Put on Hold Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

While Cooke hasn’t congratulated Berner on her engagement, his engagement to Batula played out two seasons ago on Summer House. The couple had been set to marry on September 18, 2020, in New York City but they postponed the wedding due to the pandemic and instead enjoyed a date night on what would have been their wedding day, according to BravoTV.com.

More recently. Cooke told E! News he hopes to tie the knot with his longtime love later this year.

“There’s a lot of unknowns and our wedding was technically speaking postponed and by the time our new date comes around it’s kind of like I don’t know if enough has changed,” he said of the pandemic. “We have a date but it’s really TBD on whether we can host people safely and probably it’s not looking like we can…I’ve got family in other countries and definitely all over the U.S. so it’s challenging. We’re just playing it by ear.”

READ NEXT: Do Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Get Married on Summer House?