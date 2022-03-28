‘Failed’ Jax Taylor Gets Hammered on By Fans as ‘Z-Lister’

On Friday, March 25, Jax Taylor shared some photos and videos of his night out with friends at what he called in his Instagram Story a “Pre Oscar dinner with friends.” In the clips, he tagged “Bachelorette” star Blake Moynes and fellow alumni and “Bachelor in Paradise” couple Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer. He also tagged PR manager Lori Krebs and talent manager Ryan Rebel.

However, fans were quick to comment on another aspect of his photos on social media, specifically one he took with Erb and Heringer, where they said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star looked unwell. “Holy s*** Jax looks f****** crazy lmao,” one person wrote. “Forehead veins are poppin,” another pointed out. “His face makes me cringe,” one Redditor commented. “Jax looks so unwell,” someone added. Here is that photo:

Someone said, “I’ve never seen a more aggressive looking ‘smile'” and another person added, “He looks like a f***** maniac.” Another agreed, writing, “Serious serial killer vibes here.” “He looks deranged,” yet another comment stated. One person shared, “He’s absolutely terrifying looking like I’m not exaggerating at all I would be scared if someone approached me with that smile and forehead veins.”

The Bravo star mentioned the following day on Twitter that he was suffering from a stomach flu and was feeling under the weather. “So is this stomach flu the new Covid? Everyone I know including my self has had it or has it,” he wrote.

Taylor Was Also Slammed for Never Being Home & Trashed for His Comment About the ‘Pre-Oscars Dinner’

Taylor was also slammed for a few other reasons related to his night out, including his comment about the pre-Oscars dinner and from fans who wondered why he always seemed to be out. The person who began the Reddit thread shared the aforementioned photo and asked, “Is he ever at home?”

Someone else said, “I was so mad the other day in Britt’s stories of her having Cruz with her during her photo shoot. This a****** has NO JOB and his wife still has to take their child to HER PAYING JOB? He’s trash. And yes, it seems like they literally do nothing together.”

Other fans commented on his reference to the Oscars as well as his apparent friendship with Erb and Heringer. “Why are they hanging out with Jax? Yikes,” one person asked. Another replied, “His publicist represents all the failed reality stars.” “Both Noah and Abigail look like they are wildly uncomfortable, doubt this was something they wanted,” someone wrote.

Someone pointed out that Taylor said they were at a “pre-Oscars dinner” in one of his Stories. “As if this z-lister is going anywhere near it. He’s such a loser,” a Redditor wrote. “Why does he pretend to be attending the Oscar’s?” someone asked. “The only thing he does is watch hockey games and sitcoms. Never heard him talk about movies.” Someone else pointed out that Taylor also tweeted that he would “rather watch paint dry than the Oscars.”

Taylor & Cartwright Became Parents in April 2021 & Have Opened Up About Parenting Since

In the same thread with fans commenting on his appearance in the photo, several fans called out Taylor for the father not being at home with his family. As “Vanderpump Rules” viewers know, Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed their first child together, a son named Cruz, in April 2021.

In January 2022, Cartwright said in an E! News interview that their son was “with us 24/7” and she’d love to have some alone time with Taylor. “We don’t even have a babysitter, which is fine because I love my baby, but me and Jax definitely need to get some romance time,” she spilled.

Taylor also opened up about being a father back in October 2021, sharing on “The Doctors” that “Every day is a new adventure. Just love being a dad. I’ve been very blessed, so far, very blessed.”

