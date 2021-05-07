Jax Taylor Claims That VPR Was ‘Too Scripted’

In a new interview, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor claimed that he was ready to exit the series as he felt like the show was becoming “too scripted.”

While talking with Us Weekly on May 6, Taylor explained, “I was 100 percent checked out at the end. … I was just very irritable on the show. It was getting a little bit too scripted for me and I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Taylor continued, telling the publication that he would be open to returning to reality TV, but he wouldn’t want a show full of drama. “I want to it be more comedy, family-oriented,” Taylor said. “I’m really done with the drama and the arguing with people half my age. We’re excited for our future. It’s nice to sit back … and take our time deciding how we want to do it and what we want to do.”

In December 2020, Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced via Instagram that they would be leaving “Vanderpump Rules” after eight seasons. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

In April 2021, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi.

Cartwright Thinks It Would Be Difficult to Be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With a Child

During their interview with Us Weekly, Taylor’s wife, Cartwright, seemed to agree with her husband’s sentiments about “Vanderpump Rules.” Cartwright explained to the outlet that it would be difficult to be on the show as a new mother.

“We put a lot of our heart and soul into that show and we’re very open and very real,” Cartwright shared. “Having a kid changes your perspective on how much you want to put out there. People are mean and they mom-shame and everything else. I would be scared for that part.”

While Cartwright and Taylor may not be appearing on season nine as new parents, some of their friends and former costars will. In March 2021, Lala Kent and her husband, Randall Emmett, welcomed a daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett. In April 2021, Scheana Shay and her boyfriend Brock Davies also welcomed a girl named Summer Moon Davies.

Taylor Said He Was ‘Relieved’ to Be Done With ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a podcast appearance on April 2021, Taylor spoke more about his exit from “Vanderpump Rules,” and even admitted that he was “relieved” to be done with the show.

“It was a huge, huge relief for me,” Taylor confessed while appearing on the Daddy Issues podcast. “You know, when we talked with the producers and stuff, it just didn’t make sense for me anymore, to be totally honest. I mean they said ‘Listen if you’re not really gonna partake in any of this stuff’…I was battling them for like two years because I didn’t want to shoot things.”

Taylor also added at the time, “It was getting stretched and it just didn’t name sense anymore. And I have zero interest in Hollywood lifestyle…”

