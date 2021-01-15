Are Kathryn Dennis & Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell Still Together?

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis is facing speculation from her costars about her recent relationship with former football player Chleb Ravenell.

During last week’s episode, cast members questioned whether Dennis’ dynamic with her new boyfriend, who is Black, was genuine following the backlash she received after using a monkey emoji while speaking to a Black radio host, Page Six reported.

Leva Bonaparte addressed the relationship in a confessional, saying, “Banging a Black guy is not — it doesn’t make you, like, ‘woke.’” Later in the episode, the 41-year-old added that Dennis was ingenuine when reaching out to her and her husband following the scandal. Bonaparte accused Dennis of doing so only because she and her husband are minorities, according to Page Six.

When asked about how she would feel seeing Dennis at Madison LeCroy’s upcoming party, Bonaparte questioned whether Dennis’ relationship with Ravenell was “strategic,” Page Six continued.

“I wanna know if she’s bringing, like, a strategic Black boyfriend,” she said.

“I didn’t really think it was real,” Bonaparte added.

Now, fans are wondering how the new couple is doing and if they are still dating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dennis & Ravenell Made Their Relationship Instagram-Official in October

The couple became Instagram-official on October 23 when Dennis posted a photo of the two in Charleston.

The photo, captioned “YOU” with a heart emoji, showcased Ravenell hugging Dennis from behind. It has since amassed over 54,000 likes.

Dennis revealed during last week’s episode that she didn’t know the exact date of when she became official with the South Carolina native.

“Chleb and I have known each other since we started to, like, flirt and kind of hang out before quarantine,” she said in a confessional scene. “I don’t know. A few months ago. I don’t know the exact date. I’ll have to look.”

Page Six also reported that Dennis commented on the similarity between her new boyfriend’s last name and the last name of her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

Dennis dated Ravenel during the early seasons of the show and shares two children with the former politician.

The two men are not related to each other, Page Six added.

Social Media Suggests That Dennis & Ravenell Are Still Dating

Dennis and Ravenell have both shared a series of photos together on Instagram following their first post in October.

Their most recent photo stems from New Year’s Eve, in which the two were seen celebrating together.

On December 31, Dennis uploaded an Instagram with Ravenell, captioned, “You turn my 6’s to 9’s 🎈.” In the photo, she is seen sporting a sleek, red velvet gown while Ravenell is wearing a fitted plaid suit.

Ravenell also shared an image from the celebration, where they are seen wearing the same clothes but on a balcony, and wished his followers a happy New Year.

It seems that Ravenell has also spent some time with Dennis’ children.

The 32-year-old posted a photo on Instagram with Dennis and her daughter, Kensington, on Thanksgiving. The caption read: “These girls can EAT !!!”

