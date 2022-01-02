Vanderpump Rules Fans Think Katie Maloney is Pregnant

Katie Maloney has fans talking. The ”Vanderpump Rules” star kicked off the New Year with an Instagram post that some fans felt was meant to be a cryptic pregnancy announcement.

In a photo shared on her social media page, Katie posed with her husband, Tom Schwartz. The 34-year-old Bravo star leaned into her man with her hand on her hip as she stared directly at the camera. Schwartz, who was wearing an overcoat, was looking down at the floor in the pic.

“Goodbye 2021,” Katie wrote. “You brought some pretty amazing things into my life. Some amazing new little lives, who I loves so dearly. Some really difficult moments and triumphs! Feeling really hopeful. Love you all!”

Fans Reacted to Katie’s New Year’s Photo

Several fans were confused by Katie’s photo and caption. Some took her reference of “amazing little lives” to mean that she was talking about having a baby—or babies.

“Pregnancy announcement?” one follower asked.

“She’s pregoooo!!!” another agreed.

“Baby Schwartz?” a third fan asked.

Other fans zeroed in on the way Schwartz’s overcoat looked as it brushed against Katie’s body in the photo.

“Uuuuummmmmm is that a baby belly outline?!?!” one commenter asked.

“Baby bump,” another wrote.

And others were convinced Katie’s message meant she was expecting twins. Schwartz has triplet brothers, according to BravoTV.com, so multiples do run in the family.

“Twins! Congrats!!!!” one fan wrote to Katie.

“His brothers are twins from memory … could be the case, if so congrats. Good things come to those who wait,” another added.

But others said the pregnancy speculation was “insensitive.”

“Guys, it’s just the way his jacket is curled,” a fan wrote. “Making pregnancy assumptions is a s****y thing to do. Wait until they announce, to comment and be grateful that they’re willing to share their lives.”

Several other fans pointed out that Katie was likely referring to Hartford, Summer, Cruz, and Ocean, the babies that were born to her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent in 2021.

Katie did chime in to end the speculation. After one fan speculated that she “might be announcing soon because she looked pregnant,” the “Vanderpump Rules “ veteran fired back.

“Literally no. Stop,” Katie wrote, per Us Weekly.

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Opened Up About Their Fertility Journey on Vanderpump Rules





Play



Katie and Tom Schwartz Discuss Potential Fertility Issues | Vanderpump Rules (S9 E5) The gang is still reeling from Palm Springs when James Kennedy encourages Raquel Leviss to hang out with Lala Kent, while Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz talk about their chances of conceiving a child. Watch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/kv1IaQR1Hjb ►►… 2021-10-27T12:00:08Z

On the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Katie and Schwartz revealed that they tried to have a baby around the same time that some of their co-stars became parents.

“During quarantine, Katie and I decided to really put a concerted effort into trying to make a baby,” Schwartz said in one episode, as shared by BravoTV.com. “There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it.”

The couple also sought help from a fertility specialist.

On her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Katie revealed that she felt immense pressure to get pregnant during the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom.

“So everyone around me is getting pregnant, which is amazing, like one blessing after the next,” she said on the podcast. “But I started to feel like all eyes were on me. And my friends were like, ‘You’re next! It’s going to happen! Keep trying! Keep going! It was a lot.”

But she has also revealed that she has taken some of the pressure off of herself.

“It will happen for us when it’s right,” Katie wrote on Instagram in September 2020, per Us Weekly. “Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

