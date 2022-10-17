Lala Kent Shades VPR Co-Star Over Past Relationship

Bravo stars have been dishing on the latest in their respective franchises this weekend at BravoCon and one panel saw Lala Kent and James Kennedy both throw some shade toward Kennedy’s ex-fiancé Raquel Leviss.

On the second day of the event, Jerry O’Connell hosted a “Battle of the Sexes” panel that saw stars from “Summer House,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck” and “Southern Charm” face-off in a Family Feud–style game. During that panel, O’Connell asked Kennedy if he and Leviss were still in contact and he replied, “Obviously, we’re on the same bloody show, aren’t we? But like not really. We just wrapped. We’re not on a texting basis.”

O’Connell then asked Kent for her thoughts on the split and she answered, “I mean, it was, like, sad I guess? I was like, ‘I was just getting used to this b****.'” Kent then shaded Leviss, “I used to say Raquel dodged a bullet, but after filming, I was like, ‘Maybe it was the other way around.'”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

James Kennedy Gave a Shout-Out to His New Girlfriend During the Same BravoCon Panel

Kennedy replied by telling fans, “You heard that right? You heard that?” However, Kennedy also told the audience that he and Leviss are “definitely in a good place” and that both filmed VPR’s 10th season this past summer.

The British native then gave a shout-out to his new girlfriend, Alexandra “Ally” Lewber. He gushed, “I’m happy as can be, I love her.” The couple made their relationship public in March 2022 when they went Instagram official and posed on the red carpet together.

Leviss on the other hand made it clear that she was in a great place and happy being single but also dished about the reports that she hooked up with her co-star Tom Schwartz in Mexico. She told Page Six during BravoCon that she thinks he’s “cute” and the two have “a little flirty, friendly connection.” She described Schwartz as a “very sweet guy” and said it was nice to have someone supporting her.

Lala Kent Opened Up About Her Dating Life at BravoCon & Teased What Viewers Might See Next Season

Kent also opened up at BravoCon about her dating life, including during the “Battle of the Sexes” panel. “I’m gonna overshare because that’s what I do,” she told O’Connell. “You will see the first person that I went to Bangtown with on this season.” She told the audience that she “hadn’t had sex in the longest time” and when she saw this mystery man she knew right away. “I was like, ‘You, in my bed. Now,'” she spilled.

That said, the mother-of-one clarified that she’s not really interested in dating much or jumping back into a relationship but said she was all for “having that big ol’ D thrown at me.”

In a BravoCon interview with Us Weekly, Kent said VPR viewers can expect to see the guy she hooked up with on the next season of the show. She described the moment as “very weird” due to the cameras being around.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’