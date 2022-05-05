Lala Kent Says She Upset Former Co-Star With ‘WWHL’ Comment

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, who has a 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, revealed she upset her former co-star, Kristen Doute, with comments she made during an April 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

During the “WWHL” interview, Andy Cohen asked Kent, “which of [her] former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ pals would [she] trust the least to watch Ocean for a weekend?” The mother of one responded, “probably Kristen Doute,” while laughing.

Lala Kent Revealed Kristen Doute Was Saddened by Her ‘WWHL’ Comment

During a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared that Doute informed her that the comment hurt her feelings after they attended the first birthday party for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, in April 2022. The 31-year-old explained her answer was meant as a joke. She also noted that Doute is known for her clumsiness.

“I thought she would laugh about it because she’s broken the same toe 17 times, she’s constantly falling, she’s the inflatable carwash man,” said Kent. “And that’s how we know her so that’s how I thought she would obviously laugh about it. If I were – that question, ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is so light and funny, that when he asked that question, if it was Oprah asking me that question, I would say I would trust any of the people to watch my baby, I trust all of them and they love her, but it was just like kind of a joke and she really took it to heart. And like it hurts my heart.”

Kent went on to say that when Doute reached out to her about her “WWHL” appearance, the 39-year-old prefaced that her feelings were “so stupid.”

“I was like, ‘it’s not stupid.’ I look at you like you’re so tough and unaffected and I meant that to be lighthearted, but it didn’t hit that way, it came off as mean and that was not my intention. I was like ‘what can I do to fix this to make it better’ and she was like ‘honestly, just you acknowledging my feelings,’” said the reality television personality.

The “Give Them Lala” author also noted that Doute is “so sweet” when she interacts with Ocean.

“Whenever she sees Ocean, she’s like doting on her,” stated the mother of one.

Kristen Doute Shared a Picture of Ocean After Meeting Her on Instagram

In April 2021, Doute took to Instagram to share that she met Ocean, who was born on March 15, 2021. The post featured three photos of the former “Vanderpump Rules” star holding Kent’s daughter.

“Ocean Kent.. you tiny gorgeous angel. 🌊 You’re your momma’s mini me & will no doubt be as smart, sassy and successful as she is. I love you so much already! 💞,” read the caption of the post.

Doute also seems to have a close relationship with Cartwright and Taylor’s son. The former Bravo personality celebrated the child’s first birthday by posting two pictures and a video on Instagram. The pictures featured Doute posing with Cruz and the video showed the baby in a pool.

“happy 1st birthday Cruzy! 🎈 I hope your day is filled with 🐠, Mickey Mouse and lots of fun with mama and dada!” wrote Doute.

