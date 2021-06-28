Who Is The New Chef on ‘Below Deck Med,’ Mathew Shea?

Throughout the past few seasons of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” there has always been some drama involving the chefs. Sometimes, they get fired, like Kiko Lorran, and other times, they have major fits in the galley, like Tom Checketts. So, who will be taking on the role this season?

This year, the chef on board will be Mathew Shea, who viewers will be introduced to during the season premiere. According to his Bravo bio, Shea has served some seriously high-end clients, such as actor Hugh Jackman and businessman Rupert Murdoch.

Originally from Rhode Island, Shea first got his start as a chef when he worked for Greenpeace, according to his bio. Then, after that experience, he was an assistant to a classically-trained French Chef, who he credits as his mentor.

A Preview of the Premiere Teases an Injury for Shea

In a sneak preview of the premiere posted by Bravo, Shea reveals that he hurt his knee on the first day of the charter. “I didn’t sleep, I’m full of nerves,” Shea says in his confessional interview. “Thinking menus, thinking wedding, thinking everything. I’m not prepped at all.” Shea is also seen wincing as he walks up and down the stairs with armfuls of produce and ingredients.

Later in the preview, Shea is seen talking to Captain Sandy Yawn, telling her that he thinks he injured his knee and that he’s nervous about performing his job. “I don’t feel like I can do this properly,” Shea tells Yawn. “I’m freaking out, I don’t know what to do, I can’t do this … I’m freaked out.”

This Season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Features a Whole New Crew

Shea isn’t the only newcomer on the boat this season, as there is also a new Chief Stewardess, and a completely new deck and interior crew. The only returning cast members are Bosun Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn.

This season, Katie Flood will be the new Chief Stewardess, replacing former star Hannah Ferrier. Halfway through last season, Ferrier was fired by Yawn after she was caught with unregistered Valium and a CBD pen on the boat. However, it seems like the two chief stews have been in contact.

“I’ve never met Hannah, and obviously I knew who she was and she had no idea who I was until a month or so ago whenever the [trailer] was released,” Flood explained during a recent interview with Decider. “But she was really kind, she reached out, she sent me a DM and she just said congratulations and that she’s here if I need to talk to her about anything, just dealing with the social media side of things. So it was really, really nice of her to do that, nobody has to do that, especially because I know we’re going to get compared a lot. For good and for bad, I’m sure. So it was nice to have that.”

Viewers can catch the season premiere of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Monday, June 28, at 9/8c p.m. on Bravo.