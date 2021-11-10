CMA Awards 2021 Time & Channel

Live from Nashville, it’s country music’s biggest night. “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” will honor the genre’s best singers, writers, producers and influencers from throughout the past year. So, when and where can you watch the ceremony? Is there a red carpet? Who is hosting, presenting and performing?

Here is what you need to know:

CMA AWARDS 2021 DATE & TIME: This year, the CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. According to the CMA Awards website, the broadcast will reair at 8 p.m. PT and at 7 p.m. MT, as well as in Alaska and Hawaii.

CMA AWARDS 2021 CHANNEL: To watch the CMA Awards, viewers can tune into ABC or stream on Hulu with a Live TV subscription. You can find your local ABC station here.

CMA AWARDS 2021 RED CARPET: The CMA Awards’ red carpet coverage will stream online Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. PT, according to the CMA Awards website. It promises to give “viewers a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s awards – just moments before showtime – with interviews with many of this year’s CMA Awards nominees and hottest stars.”

“On The Red Carpet at The CMA Awards” will be hosted by “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer, country singer and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jimmie Allen and ABC7 Los Angeles/KABC-TV Los Angeles’ George Pennachio.

CMA AWARDS 2021 HOST: Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is hosting “The 55th Annual CMA Awards.” According to Us Weekly, he will be the first solo host in 18 years.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” Bryan said in a press release. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

He is following in the long-running footsteps of Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood who hosted from 2008 through 2018, Variety reported. Underwood then joined Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton to host in 2019 and McEntire joined Darius Rucker to host in 2020.

Bryan has previously hosted the ACM Awards.

CMA AWARDS 2021 PERFORMERS: In a press release, ABC teased “20 unforgettable performances” at this year’s CMA Awards. Those taking the stage include, “Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young and Kane Brown, and Zac Brown Band.”

CMA AWARDS 2021 PRESENTERS: The CMA Awards will see a star-studded lineup of presenters from actors, singers to even a former athlete. In a press release, ABC announced this year’s presenters are “Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.”

READ NEXT: CMA Awards 2021 Presenters