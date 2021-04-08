Will Sam & Robby Get Back Together in Cobra Kai Season 4?

As fans are aware, Cobra Kai continues the storylines of popular characters from the Karate Kid film franchise. The acclaimed series mainly revolves around long-time rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka). Both characters are fathers to teenage children but have very different parenting styles. Daniel is caring and somewhat overprotective of his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser), while Johnny is trying to make amends to his son, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), after years of neglect.

Despite their different upbringings, Robby and Sam form a strong connection in Cobra Kai Season 1. Their relationship develops into a romance after Sam breaks up with her boyfriend Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). The pair only date for a brief amount of time before an inebriated Sam kisses her ex at a party. Miguel’s girlfriend and fellow Cobra Kai teammate Tory (Peyton List) sees the intimate moment and enacts revenge by attacking Sam at school. The fight turns into a massive brawl, and Robby and Miguel face off. Unfortunately, Robby accidentally kicks Miguel over the balcony rail, causing him to sustain life-threatening injuries. The teenager is taken to the Sylmar Juvenile Correction Center, and his relationship with Sam comes to an end. When he returns home, he is devastated to find out that she has rekindled her relationship with Miguel. As the character seems to still have feelings for his ex-girlfriend, some fans may be curious if the pair will get back together in the upcoming season, which is currently in production.

Tanner Buchanan Talked About the Possibility of Robby Dating Sam In Season 4

In a January Entertainment Weekly interview, Tanner Buchanan spoke about the possibility of his character dating Sam in Cobra Kai Season 4. He noted that Robby goes through serious heartbreak after their break up, as she and her family gave him a much-needed sense of stability. The actor went on to say that he would like his character to “just relax and work on himself rather than try to be in a relationship.” He confided, however, that there is a chance that fans may see Robby and Sam together again.

“You know in the show we’re teenagers and love is love and he might go back and he might not we’ll find out,” said the actor.

Mary Mouser Shared Her Opinions on Sam’s Love Interests

During a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mary Mouser shared her opinion on her character’s love interests. She acknowledged that Sam is happily dating Miguel as of the show’s season three finale. She also asserted the West Valley High School student was just as content being with Robby.

“I think that Miguel and Robby represent two different parts of Sam. You know, there’s the I really just want to be myself and I just, you know, all the bad parts of me — and then you know there’s the — you know, Robby sees the best version of herself and that feels so good and to be reminded that there’s good qualities and good moments and all that,” stated the actress.

The 24-year-old shared similar comments while speaking to Teen Vogue during a January Instagram Live interview. She revealed she believes “there’s a piece of [Sam’s] heart that’s still always going to belong to Robby.”

READ NEXT: Why Peyton List Had Doubts About Joining the Cobra Kai Cast