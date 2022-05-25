Carrie Ann Inaba Sends Prayers After Hearing Tragic News

Carrie Ann Inaba has reacted to some devastating news that has left her feeling very sad.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge found out about a structure fire that left one person dead at a studio in Hollywood. Inaba’s dear friend Sharon Osbourne shared the news because her daughter, Aimée Osbourne, was in the building when the fire broke out.

“Today my daughter…was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” Osbourne captioned an Instagram post on May 20, 2022.

“What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire,” she continued.

Inaba shared her heartbreak in the comments section of the post.

Inaba Was Upset to Hear That Someone Died in the Fire

Inaba became friends with Osbourne while the two were working together on “The Talk.” They often comment on each other’s posts and have built a strong relationship over the years.

In fact, when Osbourne revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with Covid-19, Inaba took to her Instagram Stories to send prayers and positive thoughts the rocker’s way.

“Please keep @ozzyosbourne and @sharonosbourne and the whole Osbourne family in your prayers,” Inaba wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 28, 2022. “Sending you so much love to your family Sharon and Ozzy. Prayers for a full recovery and an abundance of health,” she added.

Hearing the news of the fire in Hollywood also elicited a response from Inaba.

“Glad that Aimee and her producer – are safe… but my heart is hurting for the person who lost their life and their family and loved ones. How scary it must have been for all of them… Prayers for all of you,” Inaba commented on the post.

According to CBS News, the fire raged on for 51 minutes. A body was found when firefighters searched the building.

Aimée Shared the Name of the Person Who Died

After the initial news report was published, Osbourne’s daughter shared a post about the person who died in the fire. His name is Nathan Avery Drift and he was an engineer, producer, and an artist, according to his Instagram bio. Drift, 26, was a talented musician and has tracks available for streaming on Spotify.

“@averydrift is the young man that was unable to escape the fire with us on 05/19/22. I am still in complete & utter shock & finding it unbearable to sit still long enough to feel and comprehend what happened,” Aimée’s post read.

“If there was anything any of us could have done, we would have. I can’t piece the words together right now to describe how utterly terrifying Thursday was. I am sending all the love I have to Nate’s friends and family,” she added.

