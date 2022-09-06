DWTS Cast Members Remember ‘Generous Spirit’ Who Died

On August 24, the “Dancing With the Stars” family lost a dear friend and mentor — character actor Joe E. Tata. Now Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green and more gathered for a special episode of the podcast “9021OMG” to remember Tata.

Here’s what the “Dancing With the Stars” alumni and their fellow “90210” co-stars had to say about what Tata meant to them:

Garth Said It Feels Like a Family Member Has Died

The lineup for this special podcast episode included “90210” stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Matthew Laurance, Lindsay Price, and Carol Potter, plus producers and directors Charles Rosin, Larry Mollin, and Michael Lange and Peter Ferrerio, who hosts the “Beverly Hills 90210 Show” podcast.

“When I heard the news, it felt as if a family member had died … it doesn’t feel real,” said Garth, adding, “It was definitely something that shook me a lot.”

Garth also said it’s hard to think about him suffering from Alzheimer’s in his later years and Garth said she feels like on some level, Tata remembers all of them.

“We’re all connected on a soul level because we spent so much formative time together. I’ll always know and I think he did at the end,” said Garth, adding later when she spoke about losing actor Luke Perry, “To see now as other people from that experience and world that we had pass away and move on, I get goosebumps talking about it and it makes a little emotional [choking up] sorry, guys … I f***ing hate death and I hate loss, but I do have to believe that we’ll all be together again and I’m really glad that I’ll be with you guys.’

Actor Brian Austin Green later joined the podcast to share his remembrances of Tata.

“Joey was around the entire time, he was one of the main voices on the show. I mean, he was definitely a heart and soul in what it is we did. Fans really looked forward to seeing him and seeing the moments that he was in. He brought so much light to what we did,” said Green, adding, “He was the joy and the escape for people watching the show … he had such a great energy to him and he radiated so much love and joy that you coudn’t help but smile when you saw him … he was an amazing man, he really was … he brought so much life to what he was given … He and Luke [Perry] really set the tone for me of the type of life that I wanted to live and the type of person I wanted to be.”

Unfortunately, co-star and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Ian Ziering couldn’t make it to the podcast, but he posted a tribute to Tata on Instagram.

Ziering wrote, “One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the Peach Pit was a ‘90210’ set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that ‘90210’ was. My smile dims today, but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be.

My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace, Joey.”

Jason Priestley Was Great Friends With Tata Outside of the Show

On the podcast, Priestley said that he and Tata were good friends outside of the show and the loss hit him really hard.

“We worked a lot together. We also spent a lot of time together outside of work. Joey and I were great friends outside of work, which makes losing him very difficult for me,” said Priestley. “Joey was a very influential guy in my young life in Hollywood. He sort of took me under his wing and introduced me to a lot of peole. He showed me around town in a way that I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise.”

He added, “[Joe] was a great sharer of his knowledge and his experiences and I will be eternally grateful to him for that … he gave me tons of advice on how to handle stuff all the time.”

“He was a man who was filled with stories. Filled with know-how and history … he was a really good, generous spirit,” added Gabrielle Carteris.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

The guests also all pitched in to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Tata’s name.