Did the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Just Drop a Hint at the Season 30 Cast?

The cast for the upcoming season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has yet to be revealed, as the season doesn’t begin airing until later in the year. It’s possible that casting hasn’t been selected yet, but some fans believe that the professional dancers have dropped the first hint about who will be seen in the ballroom for season 30.

On Monday, June 7, 2021, some of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers posted photos of themselves hanging out with one another. Usually, that wouldn’t be a hint at anything, but some of the pros don’t live in the area.

Fans on Reddit noticed that Sharna Burgess, Sasha Farbe, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatoyd and Emma Slater were all together, and they wondered if that meant something for the show.

The reunion is likely just friends getting together, however, and not doing anything with “Dancing With the Stars,” as the show will not air until September and the cast will likely not be finalized until much closer to the premier.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Reunited

Though most of the pros that reunited posted their photos on their stories, which are deleted after 24 hours, Lindsay Arnold documented her friends meeting her daughter, Sage, for the first time on her Instagram feed.

“Cannot put into words how special it was introducing Sage to some of my favorite people,” she wrote. “Wish I would have gotten more pictures with everyone but feeling so grateful for these beautiful friends of mine and the love they show me and my Sagey girl.”

Arnold’s post received likes from “Dancing With the Stars” pros like Valentin Chmerkovskiy and comments from many other pros.

“Probably the best steaks I’ve ever cooked just saying,” Farber commented. “Miss ya guys.”

Witney Carson also commented, writing, “Makes my heart so happy!!!! So glad they got to meet cute Sagey.”

Farber also posted a photo of him and his wife, Slater, holding baby Sage.

“We had a special visitor yesterday!!!!! BABY SAGE AND OF COURSE @lindsarnold,” he wrote.

Cheryl Burke commented on the post to say they were “Adorable,” and Carson wrote, “Soooo freaking cute!!!! Ahhhhh so happy she was able to meet you!!!”

Murgatoyd and Slater both posted photos of the reunion as well.

Pros Likely Won’t Know About Casting Until August 2021

When it comes to which pro dancers to expect, that’s really up in the air until closer to the premiere date, but we do have a few tidbits. In an interview with Us Weekly, Carson shared that she was “chilling until August” when she will “know more” about her role on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I missed it so much,” she said, referencing her absence in season 29. “I miss everybody on there as well. I’m definitely ready to go back.”

Arnold hopes to return for season 30. Carson has also expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return for season 30 in September 2021.

