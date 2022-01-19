WATCH: Daniella Karagach’s Incredible Solo Number From DWTS Tour Live

The “Dancing With the Stars” live tour is full of incredible dance numbers, but fans are absolutely losing their minds over Daniella Karagach’s solo number to “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.

She is accompanied by four male pros — usually, her backup dancers are Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, and Pasha Pashkov (who is also her husband), though the backup dancers do change sometimes.

But the number is absolutely incredible. Here is what fans are saying.

Fans Are Calling Daniella ‘Flawless’ & ‘Exquisite’

In a video posted to Instagram by the “Dancing With the Stars” tour official account, Daniella can be seen strutting on stage as the men carry her down the stairs, then all heck breaks loose. Daniella does the most incredible moves, being thrown through the air in a leap, then a little later, all four men lift her by her arms and legs and wave her up and down, flipping her over to her feet. It is absolutely insane.

Fans have been losing their minds over it since the tour started. Daniella’s Instagram stories are constantly full of her reposting fans’ videos of the dance, with comments like, “To be Daniella Karagach is to be a goddess” and “such an amazing night.”

On Daniella’s Instagram post of the dance, one fan wrote, “You are even more flawless and adorable and strong and inspirational in person!”

Another added, “You’re literally perfect, Dani,” and a third wrote, “At the show right now and you are all doing amazing!”

On another post, a fan wrote, “You are one of a kind. I was in complete awe wathcing you Friday night,” and another added, “You’re my favorite dancer! You are truly talented,” and a third praised her “exquisite dancing” and said she is “so glad” that Daniella was discovered.

Indeed, Daniella has only been a “Dancing With the Stars” pro for two seasons and has taken the show by storm. She got to the finals twice with dancers who could not really be considered “ringers” — rapper Nelly and NBA player Iman Shumpert — which is quite a testament to her teaching and choreography. She also won the Mirrorball Trophy her second year as a pro, which is something not many pros can boast. Something tells us Daniella has a bright future on “Dancing With the Stars.”

In case you are curious, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, and Mark Ballas all won their second seasons as pros, while Cheryl Burke won her first year as a pro, back in season two with Drew Lachey, and so did Julianne Hough, in season four with Apolo Anton Ohno. Alec Mazo also won his first year as a pro back in season one with Kelly Monaco.

Some fans were actually super disappointed that Daniella didn’t perform on the night they had tickets, which was January 17 — because the pros take turns having a night off here and there. “We bought tickets to see you and you weren’t there last night!! Sooo sad,” wrote one fan on her Instagram account.

A lot of other fans were wishing her well and saying they hope she feels better, but Daniella is not sick. The pros all get nights off throughout the tour, with what are called “swings” ready to step in and take their places in various numbers.

Daniella Gives Props To Her Backup Dancers

“So lucky to be dancing with these men right here,” Daniella wrote on her Instagram story along with three fire emojis.

She also wrote on another post, “Feeling grateful to be dancing on a stage for you all again. Thank you @dwtstourofficial for this opportunity. Love you all!”

On the tour’s official Instagram, one commenter said that she has never seen this kind of talent on “Dancing With the Stars,” writing, “Top notch across the board!! The entire show has changed with the team of dancers you had this season and what a refreshing feeling! I’ve been watching the show since day number one and never ever have I seen this level of talent, commitment, and energy that is here with us now. … As a loyal fan and feeling the energy that you guys put out week after week on a personal level, through a damn TV screen. Holy s***! I pray that you continue to evolve with the DWTS so that we can all continue to watch and experience the journey with you guys! Sending you all Continued blessings, and health as you continue your tour!”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

