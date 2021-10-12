‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Week Eliminations: Night One Predictions

Disney is a big deal at ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and the show is celebrating with two nights of dancing rather than just one. The first night, which aired on Monday, October 11, 2021, showed off the heroes part of the villain’s night while the second episode, which airs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, will feature the villains.

The first episode of the week featured host Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. The professional dancers also had to work in a “Mickey Mouse Challenge” to the dances, which were moves that weren’t necessarily going to fit into the dance.

The couple with the best implementation of the Mickey Mouse Challenge got two additional points from the judges.

Read on to learn who we think will be sent home at the end of the week.

What Does The Leaderboard Look Like?

A large part of determining who goes home is the leaderboard following the dances. The scores on the board are determined by the judges, and they’re later combined with votes from viewers to determine which couples stick around.

The bonus points for the best “Mickey Dance Challenge” went to Jimmie Allen and Emma.

Melora Hardin and Artem: 36 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val: 35 out of 40

JoJo and Jenna: 35 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha: 33 out of 40

Amanda Kloots and Alan: 32 out of 40

Jimmie Allen and Emma: 32 out of 40

Mel C and Gleb: 31 out of 40

The Miz and Witney: 31 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella: 30 out of 40

Kenya Moore and Brandon: 29 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: 27 out of 40

Matt James and Lindsay: 26 out of 40

Brian Austin Green and Sharna: 25 out of 40

The scores will be combined with tomorrow’s scores in order to determine the final standings before audience votes are tallied up.

At the end of the night, if there’s one elimination and not two, the judges will each vote to save one of the bottom two couples from being sent home. If there’s a split decision, then judge Len Goodman steps in and decides which couple is saved from elimination.

Who Will Be Eliminated?

Generally, if a couple is in the bottom two one week and saved by the judges, they are there the following week as well. That would be bad news for Kenya and Brandon Armstrong, who were in the bottom two during week three of the competition.

With that being said, the couple keeps finding themselves closer to the top of the leaderboard than the bottom when it comes to scores from the judges.

We think that JoJo and Jenna, Mel C and Gleb, Melora Hardin and Artem, and Suni and Sasha will be safe from elimination for this week based on scores from the judges.

Couples that seem to be in jeopardy based solely on the scores from the judges are Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, who were criticized for “too much love,” and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who the judges said didn’t have enough traditional movements in their dances.

Another couple that may be in trouble based on

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

