DWTS Season 31 Contestant Says They Wish They Had a Different Partner

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant wishes they were partnered with their professional dancer’s spouse.

Gabby Windey, “Bachelorette” and now “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy going into her season in the ballroom, and she’s now revealing that she wishes she could have been partnered with Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, instead.

Johnson Loves Windey

Johnson is skipping season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” because she’s pregnant, but she has been an active participant in Windey and Chmerkovskiy’s partnership.

“That’s the game changer, you know, when you get married, that becomes a part of your life, and having Jenna by my side – and Jenna loves Gabby, by the way, she loves Gabby,” Chmerkovskiy told ET Online after the premiere.

Windey added, “We love each other, me and Jenna. I wish we could be partners.”

The partnership impressed the judges and fans with their jive to “As It Was” by Harry Styles, which left them feeling positive about the rest of the season.

“I think we feel good,” Windey told the outlet. “I don’t know. Happy to be here, obviously… I have a really great teacher and partner.”

Chmerkovskiy added, “I’m excited to be part of this show, you know? I’ve been on this show for 12 years now and I’m excited to have a partner and that gives me a chance to dance and gives me a chance to go all the way. I really believe in this partnership. I’m grateful for her work ethic, her attitude, and her fan base.”

By fan base, Chmerkovskiy means Bachelor nation, as “Bachelorettes” do notoriously well on “Dancing With the Stars,” with both Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe coming away during their seasons with the Mirrorball trophy.

“Mostly the fan base,” Windey told the outlet, laughing.

Windey Called ‘Dancing With the Stars’ a Dream Come True

In an Instagram post after the season premiere, Windey called her time on “Dancing With the Stars” a dream come true.

“Last night was a dream come true,” she wrote. “I can’t thank everyone enough for the support you’ve given me thus far. But remember to keep voting from every phone and email you have access to!! Can’t wait to see you guys next week.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child together. Johnson shared an update for fans on Monday, September 19.

“At our latest appointment, baby boy was measuring in the 96th percentile for size,” she wrote. “He is going to be a professional kickboxer and/or gymnast from the feel of things. We loveeeee music.”

She continued, adding that her favorite foods have been “anything cold and creamy” but no red apples.

She added, “Finding love for this new and growing body of mine. I’m not used to and have always ran away from the phrase ‘slowing down.’ Even when I’ve been injured, my stubborn mentality has danced or pushed through the pain. But I’m learning that someone else is relying on my body now too. So we’re accepting and embracing the phrase ‘listen to your body’ while my little one grows inside of me.”