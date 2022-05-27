EXCLUSIVE: Gleb Savchenko Responds to Affair Claims With Former DWTS Contestant

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has responded to the claim that he and his season 23 partner Jana Kramer had an affair while they were on the show.

Here is what is going on and how Savchenko responded when Heavy reached out for comment:

Kramer’s Ex Claims ‘She Slept With Gleb’ While on the Show

In Kramer’s 2020 book “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully,” which she co-wrote with her then-husband Mike Caussin, the actress admitted that she had “flirts and flings” while she competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” but she did not name names in the book for personal reasons.

But her recent ex-boyfriend Ian Schinelli has now told US Weekly that one of the flings in question was between Jana and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, which US Weekly reports was confirmed to them by “multiple sources.”

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb,” Schinelli told US Weekly. “She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.’”

When Heavy reached out for comment about the article, a rep for Savchenko said, “Gleb is not commenting on the article.”

We have also reached out to reps for Kramer and for Savchenko’s then-wife Elena Samodanova but have not heard back yet. Savchenko and Samodanova were married from 2006 until they separated in the fall of 2020. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021. The couple shares two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

Kramer and Caussin also share two children, a daughter named Jolie and a son named Jace.

Kramer Wrote That She Didn’t Think She Did ‘Anything Wrong’

In the book, Kramer’s time on the show was a big point of discussion because it was during those months that she and Caussin separated and he went to rehab for sex addiction. After the show, the two wanted to work on their marriage and that necessitated Kramer being honest with him about what she had been doing the past few months.

“It started with me getting honest with Mike about the past few months. I had let myself have some — how should I put it? — ‘flirts and flings’ during our separation. I told Michael about them when he asked, even though, damn, did a part of me want to lie through my teeth. If I had entertained other guys purely out of retaliation, that would be one thing; I could own that. But I know myself and I know I was genuinely intending to move on. I wanted to prove to myself that I was still lovable. He heard my truth and accepted it,” wrote Kramer.

She also told E! News that because they were legally separated, she didn’t think she did anything wrong.

“I held back putting [the flings] in the book because, well, I never truly thought I did anything wrong,” said Kramer. “Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn’t want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too.”

At the time the book was released, E! asked Kramer about the “flirts and flings” and she said she wouldn’t name names because not everyone was comfortable with that, plus she didn’t want her book to be all about who she had a fling with.

“There’s other people involved. Some people don’t want to be as open and it would be wrong of me to name names when I don’t think that’s fair. Just because I’m open doesn’t mean that I have to pull other people out into the openness,” said Kramer, adding, “Some people live dark lives. Some people want to be more secretive and they want to be able to have a fling and nobody cares. That’s not what we wanted the book to be about. Like, ‘Oh, who did I have a date with?’ or whatever. I just feel like it wouldn’t have been fair.”

Kramer and Savchenko finished in fourth place on season 23 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They were known for their steamy chemistry, especially during a certain tango that Kramer said in an episode of her podcast “Whine Down” had to be censored by ABC.

On that same podcast episode, Kramer and Savchenko, who was her guest that week, also revealed they once had a huge fight during a rehearsal where Savchenko ended up calling Kramer a “f***ing b****” and she stormed off the set.

Despite all that, Kramer said she would absolutely return to “Dancing With the Stars” — if Savchenko was her partner again.

“I would do it again, minus the b**** comment,” said Kramer with a laugh. “I would do it all again. I would do it 1000 percent if you were my partner.”

After their elimination from the show, Kramer told People that she would “be missing [Gleb] like crazy.”

“I’m going to be coming home to Michigan for Thanksgiving and I know I’ll be FaceTiming him because I’ll be missing him like crazy,” said Kramer at the time, adding, “I danced with an incredible partner and I had a blast. This is not something I’ll ever forget.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

