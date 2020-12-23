Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Seen Kissing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova announced that they would be getting a divorce earlier this year, and both parties have since seemingly moved on to new partners.

Savchenko announced his divorce from his wife of 14 years, Emma Samodanova, earlier this year. Following the announcement, Samodanova told People magazine that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times. Rumors followed that Savchenko may be in a relationship with his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause, though those have now been put to bed after Stause and Savchenko both appeared with new partners.

After Savchenko took a trip to Mexico alongside Stause and her new boyfriend, DWTS pro Keo Motsepe, Entertainment Tonight and People confirmed that his new girlfriend is actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo.

Samodanova Was Seen Kissing a Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant

According to Page Six, Samodanova, 36, was recently seen and photographed with Dancing With the Stars alum Vlad Kvartin, 28, on what the outlet described as a romantic getaway on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Neither party has responded to the photos or openly discussed their relationship. Samodanova recently posted on Instagram a gif of her on a pool table with the caption, “No scratching here.”

Samodanova and Savchenko announced on Instagram in November that they would be getting divorced but had plans to continue co-parenting their two young daughters. The couple previously ran a ballroom dance studio together, but Samodanova isn’t sure that that partnership will be able to continue.

“We’ve tried to figure it out…” she told fans during an Instagram live. “If we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So, I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

She added that she’s no longer sure that she believes in true love following the couple’s split.

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore,” she said. “It’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”

Savchenko’s New Girlfriend is Cassie Scerbo

A source told ET that Scerbo and Savchenko have been together for a short amount of time and they’re “having a lot of fun together.” The source added that they get along very well.

“They’re not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go,” the source told the outlet. “They’ve been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better.”

Scerbo seems happy, uploading a post on Instagram from their vacation, writing, “Happy girls are the prettiest.”

Scerbo is an actress and professional dancer best known for starring in Bring It On: In It To Win It and in the Sharknado film series.

Savchenko has also shared a post from Mexico on Instagram, featuring him and Keo Motsepe by the pool together. He wrote, “2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Samodanova has officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

The two were married for 14 years and have two children who they plan on co-parenting.

READ NEXT: Julianne Hough’s Ex Puts Her on Blast