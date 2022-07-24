DWTS Champ’s Controversial Ex-Fiance Is Engaged Again

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ’s ex is officially moving on.

Hannah Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale of “The Bachelorette” and while the two seemed to be in love, things didn’t last very long. Just five weeks after the “Bachelorette” finale, Brown found out that Wyatt actually had a girlfriend before leaving to go on the show.

“I’m going through a lot of emotions right now. I’m mad, I’m sad. And other days I’m like, ‘What just happened to me?'” Brown told People magazine after the split. “It was heartbreaking. The foundation of what I believe love is is based on honesty and truth. If he loved me, wanted the best for me, why did he not give that to me? He always said he never wanted to hurt me, but he hurt me worse than anybody else did,” she added.

About five months later, Wyatt went public with a new relationship. He began dating Ellen Decker and shared a video of her on Instagram. “Heart is smiling, knees are a little upset. Awesome weekend with the boothang @glowholiday I don’t think we stopped smiling the entire 3 hours.. luckily that’s our only sore cheeks,” he captioned the post. Now, the two are engaged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wyatt Shared News of the Engagement on Instagram

On July 17, 2022, Wyatt took to his Instagram account to share a special post to his bride-to-be.

“Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life. Getting to spend so much time with you has taught me so much. Above all, our ability to work through difficult situations has been very impressive. We never turn and run on each other, we face life head on and figure it out. We had people doubt us, and we would laugh. We had days where we drove each other nuts, and we would always come back to resolve. We’re rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for,” he wrote.

Wyatt shared a few photos from the engagement, which took place in Tennessee at sunset.

“Facts are this, I don’t remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me. I am elated to get to spend this life with you. I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles,” Wyatt’s caption continued.

Brown Is in a Relationship

After her split from Wyatt, Brown was understandably confused and shaken up. It took her a bit — and a date with her ex, Tyler Cameron, according to Glamour — to regain her footing and put herself back out there.

Brown has been dating Adam Woolard since 2020 after they met on a dating app, according to People magazine.

And while Brown’s life is no longer intertwined with Wyatt’s, there are still some traces of him left. For example, Brown’s brother, Patrick, is actually engaged to Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens. It might be a strange coincidence, by Brown isn’t holding it against her brother.

“I just want my brother to be happy and yeah, they are getting married and I will be there. I just want to support my brother continuing to grow and if they make each other happy, I’m happy for them,” Brown said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in April 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans Notice Clue That Suggests Gabby Windey Is Engaged