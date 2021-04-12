DWTS Pro Names Their Worst Celebrity Partner

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro did not hold back when asked who their worst celebrity partner on the show was — in a recent interview, Keo Motsepe said Chaka Khan absolutely was the worst, though he doesn’t think Khan will mind him saying that. He also named his favorite partner and the best dancer from his time on the show. Read on for all the juicy details.

Motsepe Named Chaka Khan As His Worst Partner

Keo Motsepe on Which Partner Hated 'DWTS' Most, Which Dancer Likes to Be Shirtless, More!Subscribe for more Us Weekly videos! – bit.ly/33yer6O usmagazine.com/ Follow Us Weekly on Facebook: facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Instagram: instagram.com/usweekly/ Follow Us Weekly on Twitter: twitter.com/usweekly 2021-04-06T17:00:13Z

In an interview with US Weekly, Motsepe said that singer Chaka Khan, who was the first dancer eliminated in season 21, was his worst partner — mostly because she wanted to rehearse at night and sleep during the day.

“I remember asking her why do I have to rehearse 11 p.m. every night and she goes, that’s when I start working, that’s when she starts recording her music. … I had to adjust my schedule because I was like wow, when people go rehearse, I have to sleep,” said the professional dancer.

He also said that model Charlotte McKinney from season 20 was the partner who hated practicing the most.

“Charlotte, I love you, but no, she didn’t love [practicing],” said Motsepe, adding, “I feel like so many celebrities come on the show and they think oh, great, just learn to dance and Monday’s show [snap]. No. There’s so much that goes into the show, it’s huge preparation. Huge preparation. SO I think she came in and was like it’s gonna be easy and I was like, no it’s not.”

It clearly wasn’t easy because Motsepe and McKinney were the second couple eliminated that season. But McKinney still loved her experience, telling “Good Morning America” at the time, “I learned so much from this experience and I’m so grateful and it’s been such an amazing ride and it is what it is.” She also said Motsepe was a “great friend that I’ll have for a lifetime.”

Motsepe Named Alfonso Ribeiro As the Best Celebrity Dancer

Alfonso Ribeiro doing the Carlton on DWTS!!!! (HD 720p)Alfonso Ribeiro, best remembered as Carlton in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", whipped out the ace card in Dancing With The Stars. Perfect 10s. Just give him the trophy already. Music: Tom Jones "It's not unusual" 2014-10-07T07:15:40Z

Fans of the show know that actor Alfonso Ribeiro killed it week in and week out on season 19, dancing all the way to the Mirrorball Trophy. Motsepe said he thinks Ribeiro is the best celebrity dancer the show has had.

Motsepe also said that he still hangs out with Ribeiro and he’ll just bust out dances all the time.

“That was my first season also and I’m still friends with them. Everyone will go to his house and he’ll do a rumba and I’m like, ‘Have you been practicing?!'” said Motsepe, adding that Ribeiro also worked his tail off for that win.

“It’s just so natural … he knew that he had that rhythm about him, but he didn’t take it for granted. He just worked so hard. Yeah, so I’ll say Alfonso,” said Motsepe.

Motsepe Also Can’t Say Enough About Evanna Lynch

DWTS Season 27 – Evanna Lynch and Keo Freestyle (Week 9)Thank you for watching!! Please comment, like and subscribe!! Lindsay Arnold Fan I do not own anything used. All rights to DWTS, ABC, Disney and UMG. 2020-10-21T23:00:43Z

In season 27, Motsepe and “Harry Potter” star Evanna Lynch finished in third place and Motsepe said he couldn’t be prouder of their freestyle — it’s still his favorite dance of all time on the show.

“The fun part about creating that freestyle was that I asked Evanna … what would you like to do? What does it represent to you and she goes, it represents achievement of my goal that I’ve achieved this season, the confidence and learning how to dance properly,” said Motsepe, adding, “The Mirrorball is awesome to get — I hope one day get — but when they achieve their goals on the show, it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful to see.

He also said that Lynch surprised him “so much” with how dedicated she was.

“I remember she was like I’ve never danced before, I don’t know music and all of this and I was like, why do you wanna do the show? She goes I wanna know how to dance and I said OK and then when I say she let go, she did. … [she would say] send me videos of professional dancers and competitions that you think I should channel for this dance and I would send it to her and she would come back tomorrow a different dancer,” he revealed.

VideoVideo related to dwts pro names their worst celebrity partner 2021-04-12T10:26:45-04:00

When the two of them finished in third place, Lynch confessed to “Entertainment Tonight” that she was “a little bit disappointed” because she had been dreaming about winning. She also apologized to Motsepe, saying, “I’m sad that I don’t get to be the partner that helps you win.”

He responded, “Partner, listen, when you opened the door, I already won. I’m the happiest man right now, this has been the best season ever. You should be proud of yourself.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Derek Hough Debuts in New Series Trailer