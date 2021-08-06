DWTS Couple Rescues Stranded Family

One “Dancing With the Stars” couple is being hailed as heroes after they rode to the rescue and helped a family stranded in the middle of a lake get back to shore before nightfall set in. Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec definitely got more than they bargained for when they set out on their jetskis this week.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Rescued Ex-Pro Hockey Player Tom Lawson & His 3 Children

In a series of social media posts, Herjavec and Lawson’s wife Breann shared how the family became stranded in a small aluminum boat, and Herjavec and Johnson towed them to safety with their jet skis.

“Did my good deed for the day! Saved a fireman dad and the kids when their boat got stranded!!! wrote Herjavec on Instagram.

In the video, you can see Herjavec towing the boat holding the three Lawson children — Ava 15, Faith, 14, and Luke, 11. Lawson formerly played professional minor league hockey in the U.S. and Canada. After retiring, he became a firefighter in Ontario.

In the Instagram comments, Lawson’s daughter Ava wrote, “Who knows how long we would’ve been out there if u didn’t come,” to which one of her friends responded, “I still can’t believe this even happened, like u got saved by an icon.” Another commenter wrote, “He is the best Shark!”

Herjavec has appeared as one of the wealthy investors on “Shark Tank” since the show began in 2009. Herjavec told People about the jetski rescue, joking that when the family first started waving him down, he thought they were just big fans of “Shark Tank.”

“I was out jet skiing and I saw a boat drifting with a dad and his three kids, waving their arms frantically,” said Herjavec. “My first thought was they must love ‘Shark Tank,’ but then I realized they were out of gas and stranded.”

He also said he definitely knew they needed to get back to shore because nighttime was quickly falling.

“They were in an unlit aluminum boat not meant to be out at night,” added Herjavec. “We found a rope, tied it to the jet ski and I towed them back to their lake house.”

Herjavec’s wife Johnson was there as well and Lawson’s mother-in-law Yvonne Murphy told People that they were both “very kind and gracious to my son-in-law and grandchildren.”

When Johnson posted the rescue video to her Instagram, she simply captioned it, “My hero husband.”

Herjavec and Johnson Also Recently Celebrated Her 45th Birthday

Herjavec and Johnson have been married for five years. They celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2021, then celebrated Johnson’s 45th birthday on August 4.

The couple met when Herjavec was partnered with Johnson for season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars” where they finished in sixth place. They married a year later and then welcomed twins Hudson and Haven in April 2018; Johnson last appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017 for season 24. Herjavec also has three adult children — Caprice, Skye, and Brendan — from his previous marriage to Diane Plese.

At the proposal, Herjavec flew in Johnson’s mom from Australia, plus he invited several of her “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues. She told People at the time, “I’m just overwhelmed and so happy. He’s a wonderful man and I’m so lucky.”

Johnson also previously told People that they “got to know each other on a friendship level” first, then that friendship “developed into something else.”

“We’re both each other’s number one fans, and have respect for each other,” she added.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

