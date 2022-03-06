Peta Murgatroyd Opens Up About Maks Chmerkovskiy Being Stranded in Ukraine

In an emotional post, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd opened up about what it was like the week her husband and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was a href=”https://heavy.com/entertainment/dancing-with-the-stars/maksim-chmerkovskiy-kyiv-ukraine/”>stranded in Ukraine. Here is what she said and also the how the “Dancing With the Stars” family showered her with support.

Peta Wrote That When Maks Was Finally Home, She Has ‘Never Hugged Him So Tight’

In an Instagram post, Peta opened up about how scary it was when Maks could not get home from Ukraine as it was being taken over by the Russian military and how grateful she was when he was finally able to return to the United States.

Peta wrote:

I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV’s was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s OK.

She continued by saying that she and Maks are not giving up and will continue to fight for the Ukrainian people amid the invasion.

“Although @maksimc made it home, this DOES NOT mean we aren’t continuing our efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees. We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. A smaller plan is going up on my stories soon!” wrote Peta.

She also said that if there is “one good thing to come of Putin’s war,” it is that the “world has united against this piece of s*** Putin.”

“The whole planet is against his evil and god willing he will be destroyed,” wrote Peta, adding, “I could go on a neverending rant of how he should die, but I’ll save you the gory details.”

She finished the post by thanking her followers for the “outpouring of love.”

“I se everything and I am forever grateful,” wrote Peta. “GLORY TO UKRAINE.”

Her post featured a photo of she and Maks hugging at the airport and another one of him cuddling their son Shai in bed.

In her Instagram stories, Peta expanded on what she and Maks are doing to raise money for the people of Ukraine. Her Instagram account Peta’s Wardrobe is doing a sale and 100 percent of the proceeds is going to Ukrainian refugees.

“I’ve got a ton of stuff to sell, from clothes to shoes to bags, everything and all of your money will be going to them,” said Peta, adding, “Thank you for all the support and we are now just trying to raise as much money as we possibly can.”

She also revealed the date of the big sale is Tuesday, March 8.

Maks & Peta’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is So Thankful He Made It Home

In the comments on the post, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros and former contestants were showering Peta and Maks with support and messages of love and thankfulness.

Former troup member Britt Cherry wrote, “So happy he’s home,” and former pro Lacey Schwimmer added, “What a blessing.”

Maks’ season 24 partner Heather Morris wrote, “I’m crying, so happy he made it home.”

Season 29 contestant Chrishell Stause wrote, “Thank God. Been praying for your familiy. So happy he is home with you,” and season 22 champion Nyle DeMarco, who was paired with Peta that season, wrote, “Happy that he’s home and GLORY TO UKRAINE.”

There were also hearts and prayer hands left by former contestants Ricki Lake and Nikki Bella and “Dancing With the Stars” New Zealand pro Julz Tocker.

Maks was stranded in Ukraine for a week amid the Russian invasion because he is a judge on the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance.” While he was stuck there, he documented everything on social media, often getting emotional about what he was seeing first-hand and hearing about from his friends in other parts of the country. He was eventually able to catch a train to Poland and fly home to the United States where he was reunited with Peta. He told ““Good Morning America,” that he does feel a tremendous amount of guilt for having been able to leave the country.

If you’d like to know how you can help the people of Ukraine, Maksim and Peta have both pointed to Bethenny Frankel’s B Strong organization, which aids in humanitarian crises around the world. You can donate here.

READ NEXT: Kirstie Alley Fires Back At Maks Chmerkovskiy, DWTS Host Defends Him