Sasha Farber Sending ‘Prayers’ After Horrible Accident

Sasha Farber is sending healing vibes to a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant after she was involved in a serious accident.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Anne Heche was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. According to TMZ, Heche, who was on season 29 of DWTS, crashed her car into an apartment complex before driving away and crashing into a house around noon local time. The crash caused the car to go up in flames, leaving Heche badly burned, and the home completely destroyed.

A short while later, People magazine reported that Heche was listed in critical condition and that she had been intubated after being admitted to the hospital. Although she suffered burns all over her body, she was expected to survive.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Heche’s condition was upgraded to stable, according to People. However, on August 8, 2022, her rep told the outlet that her condition was “critical.”

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” her rep told People.

Farber took to his Instagram Stories to share a message about Heche following the accident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farber Said He Was Praying for Heche

Farber shared a photo of Heche from her time on “Dancing With the Stars” on his Instagram Stories on August 6, 2022.

“Thoughts and prayers to this beautiful lady,” he captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji. He also tagged Heche’s Instagram account in the post. Heche was not partnered with Farber when she competed on DWTS; she danced with Keo Motsepe. Nevertheless, Farber sent well wishes her way.

A couple of hours after Farber shared his post, People magazine reported that Heche had been “trapped” in “intense” smoke following the crash.

“She responded that she wasn’t doing real well,” someone who lived in the neighborhood told the outlet of what he witnessed when another neighbor rushed over to the car.

“He actually talked to her briefly. Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something … if she was okay and she said she couldn’t,” the eyewitness added. The neighbor felt that Heche was lucky to be alive given the seriousness of the fire.

“We were just looking inside, going ‘How could you survive that?’ Because we had a hard time breathing even outside of the house. So, somebody was watching out over her, I guess. I mean, as seriously injured she may be,” he told People.

Heche Is Being Investigated for DUI

On Monday, August 8, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they obtained a warrant to draw blood from Heche, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that authorities think that Heche was under the influence of alcohol at the time of Friday’s crash.

No criminal charges have been brought against Heche yet, but TMZ reports that the Los Angeles City Attorney is looking into charging the actress for a hit-and-run.

The results of the blood test could take “weeks,” but if Heche was found to have a higher than legal blood alcohol level, additional charges will more than likely be considered. TMZ reported that there was a bottle of alcohol visible in the cup holder of Heche’s Mini Cooper before she crashed.

