Sharna Burgess Reveals ‘Dealbreaker’ With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess has been in a relationship with Brian Austin Green since late 2020. “Dancing with the Stars” fans got a glimpse into their romance when they were partnered together for the 30th season of the celebrity ballroom competition last fall. They are now expecting their first child together, a baby boy due around July 4, 2022, per Page Six.

While Burgess, 36, has no children, Green, 48, is already a father of four. He is the father to a 20-year-old son, Kassius Marcil-Green, who is his only child with “General Hospital” alum Vanessa Marcil, and he shares sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5, with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox per People.

When he began dating Burgess, Green needed to decide if he was open to having more kids– and at first, he wasn’t.

Sharna Burgess Said it Would have Been a ‘Dealbreaker’ If Brian Austin Green Didn’t Want More Kids

During a May 19 interview on “Good Morning America,” Burgess and Green opened up about their life together as they await the birth of their child in less than two months. “I’m experiencing the magic and the not-so-magical parts of it,” Burgess, admitted of her pregnancy, adding that it was “a trip.”

The DWTS mirrorball champion also revealed that she and Green discussed the topic of having children “early on” in their relationship. Green admitted to GMA that at first, he did not think he would ever have more kids, but that changed when Burgess let him know it was something she definitely wanted.

“Brian always knew that I wanted to have kids, because that was a dealbreaker for me,” she revealed. “One of the things I fell in love with him about watching him be a dad and the way he parents and I thought it would be so incredible to raise a child with him.”

“He’s such an amazing dad,” she said of the “Beverly Hills 90210” alum.

The Australian pro dancer also revealed that taking care of Green during a recent serious health scare – he battled colitis and was bedridden for weeks — helped prepare her for her future motherhood.

“It showed me how much I really am capable of and that I do have a natural instinct for this,” she told the ABC morning show.

Burgess will need Green to be on his diaper-changing game should she decide to return to “Dancing With the Stars” following their son’s birth.

“I want to come back. I would love to come back,” she said of the show, which will move to Disney+ later this year. “Who knows if it’s this season or next season. I have no idea how I’m gonna feel once this [baby is] here, but I’m definitely not done dancing.”

Green Has Had a Difficult Co-Parenting Relationships With His Exes

Following Green’s split from Fox in 2019, the exes’ original plan was to “still do family vacations and holidays as a family,” according to Pop Sugar. But that may have changed now that they are both in other relationships.

In November 2020, Fox, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, slammed Green on social media and called him out for a false narrative about her parenting. “She reached her breaking point and has had enough of Brian’s games,” an insider told E! News at the time. “She is incredibly frustrated that he’s trying to make her look like a bad mom and decided to call him out on it. She especially hates that he’s using the kids to try and get back at her.”

Green later told the “Hollywood Raw podcast” that “there’s no rule book” to co-parenting. “There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong,” the actor said, per E! News. “We’re learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.”

While his eldest son Kassius is now an adult, Marcil once accused Green of ”completely” cutting their son out of his life over their custody issues, according to Us Weekly.

“Kass no longer has a bedroom at their house starting 5 years ago,” Marcil claimed in 2018, per Page Six. “He hasn’t ever seen Megan again or met his youngest brother. He’s not allowed to know where they live anymore. Isn’t invited to see them on holidays. Not even Father’s Day. They threw out his entire room and gave away his cat without Kass knowing.”

Marcil also noted that Green gave up his joint custody of Kassius and would only see him “in passing and only alone without his wife and kids” or with a professional photographer present.

But yhe father and son appear to have a good relationship today. In 2019, Kassius joined his famous dad on the set of the “Beverly Hills, 90210″ revival, “BH90210,” as the cast wrapped production in Vancouver, according to People.

