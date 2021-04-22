Tom Bergeron Responds to DWTS Return Speculation

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has responded to the fan speculation that he is returning to the ABC dancing competition show — he appreciates all the love, but unfortunately, that’s not what his big news is. Read on to find out what he said and the new gig he did announce on Twitter.

Bergeron Admits He Was Being Cryptic

An Appreciative Update pic.twitter.com/StXm0soJ9F — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 20, 2021

In a video posted to Twitter and Instagram, Bergeron thanked his fans for all the love and admitted that his tweet was pretty cryptic.

“Well, I have to say your response to my admittedly cryptic tweet has been very flattering, very heartwarming. Thank you for that,” said Bergeron. “And I promise that I will let you know what I’m really talking about next week at the latest, alright? So, little bit of patience. I think it’ll be worth it. We’ll see. Thanks again.”

Guess this means he’s not returning to “Dancing With the Stars.” But he certainly knew he was trolling the fans by posting the infamous “Godfather: Part III” clip where Al Pacino’s character says, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”

Was Bergeron’s Post in Reference to His New Podcast?

Proud to be part of this killer cast (and I do mean killers). My character, Weston, loves fly-fishing. He's like a homicidal @hwinkler4real 😇😉 https://t.co/eVueJ796SZ pic.twitter.com/78KTeVfhcR — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 22, 2021

Bergeron has also announced a new project, a podcast called “Hit Job,” but it doesn’t seem like that could possibly be what he was referring to. First off, he said he’d let everyone know “next week at the latest.” Why would he say that and then announce the podcast a day later?

Also, that doesn’t feel like something that fits the “just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in” sentiment. That’s the reason fans got so excited — because it sounded like he meant he was pulled back into “Dancing With the Stars,” or at least pulled back into a hosting gig of some kind. Some fans thought it referred to “People Are Talking,” a talk show in Boston Bergeron hosted in the late 1980s through early 1990s. Some others thought it referred to “America’s Funniest Videos,” which he hosted from 2001 to 2015.

Both of those options also make sense in context, whereas the podcast doesn’t really make a ton of sense about being “pulled back in.”

But anyway, if you’re jonesing for some Bergeron, he is now part of “Hit Job,” a new Audible original podcast starring Keke Palmer and Pete Davison. The description is as follows:

“Hit Job” follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: “Do Bad Things for Good Reasons.” Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo (Davidson), she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.

Bergeron plays Weston, the head of security. According to Bergeron’s Instagram, Weston loves fly-fishing, good food and the discography of Stevie Nicks. There are two episodes available on Audible now.

Fans will have to wait to see if this is the project Bergeron was teasing with his “Godfather” GIF or if there is more news coming.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

