DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Puts Instagram Troll ‘On Blast’

Val Chmerkovskiy, one of the most popular professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” recently took to Instagram to put one of his followers “on blast.”

In an Instagram story, Chmerkovskiy posted a capture of messages from an Instagram user over the course of a couple of months. Before the start of season 30, the user had messaged him repeatedly saying that they would like professional dancer Tony Dovolani brought back to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Dovolani was a dancer on seasons 2-22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and he won the competition in season 15. That being said, he is also nearly 50 years old and revealed in 2018 that he had officially left the competition.

Chmerkovskiy Reached Out To the User

Chmerkovskiy showed off multiple photos of the Instagram user asking for Dovolani’s return before showing the user say that they were not a fan of Chmerkovskiy and his current “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Olivia Jade.

He captioned the first screen capture “Had to put grandma Linda on blast real quick” with a laughing emoji.

The messages from the user read “I’m so sick of you two. You will never get my vote,” “Ugh!!,” “Not a fan of either of you,” “Good dance but not a fan,” “Ugh! I really wish you two would go home. But, you will always be saved by the judges. Not fair,” and “You are so full of yourself. Ugh!! Bring back my Tony Dovolani please.”

Chmerkovskiy then shows himself accepting the message request and responding to the “fan.”

In the message, he wrote, “You sound like a big fan. Appreciate you.”

Chmerkovskiy Asked Fans Not To Send Messages

Because Chmerkovskiy has so many Instagram followers, he uploaded a video asking fans to leave the user alone since her name was included in his posts.

“Yo, so let’s leave Linda alone,” he said in the video he later uploaded to his Instagram stories. “Let’s not go on her page and harass her in return, that’s not cool. So, let her do her thing, it’s all good.”

Chmerkovskiy has over 1 million followers on Instagram at the time of writing on October 28, 2021.

He and partner Olivia Jade are set to dance to a song by Queen in the upcoming episode, and they are hoping to make it through more weeks of the competition through votes from viewers as well as high scores from judges.

Chmerkovskiy shared a sneak preview of his look for “Queen Night,” which includes a mustache in tribute to Freddy Mercury.

“Mustache Val gets to finally make an appearance this week on Queen-inspired episode of #DWTS,” he wrote on Instagram. “(now you’ll probably see many staches this Monday, I can assure you only one will be thicc and one hundred percent organically grown.”

Fans and other “Dancing With the Stars” pros commented that he also needed to grow some chest hair out for his look on the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Pacific time on ABC.

