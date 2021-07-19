DWTS Winner Ties the Knot

Wedding bells were ringing over the weekend for a “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion. Congratulations and best wishes to “American Idol” mentor and radio host Bobby Bones and his now-wife Caitlin Parker. Check out the gorgeous photos below.

Bones and Parker Wed Saturday, July 17 in Nashville, Tennessee

According to People, the couple tied the knot Saturday, July 17 at their home in Nashville, TN. Famous guests included Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Chuck Wicks, and Charlamagne Tha God, plus retired tennis player Andy Roddick was one of the groomsmen, and the reception boasted performances by Dan + Shay, Ronnie Dunn, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts. On Instagram, Bones called it “the greatest night of [his] life.”

Bones has lived in Nashville for years, but he wanted to have a home for them that wasn’t “his” but “theirs,” so they chose their new home together.

“We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so [Caitlin] thought, ‘What if we got married here?'” said Bones.

Parker added, “It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn’t even a question. It was just — if we’re getting married in Nashville, we’re getting married at the house.”

Bones’ “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars were quick to congratulate him on Instagram, with professional dancer Alan Bersten writing, “Congrats Bobby!!!!”, judge Carrie Ann Inaba adding, “Congratulations Bobby Bones and Mrs Bones!!!!” and fellow season 27 contestants Evanna Lynch and DeMarcus Ware, plus season 23 contestant Jana Kramer all chiming in with well-wishes.

Bones and Parker met through mutual friends and only just began dating a few months before the pandemic shut everything down in March 2020. At the time, Parker was living in Los Angeles, so she decided to go to Tennessee because that’s where Bones was living.

“I came with a mindset of, ‘I’m going stay for about a week because L.A. is shut down and Nashville isn’t.’ It was just, ‘I’d rather be with my boyfriend locked in the house than by myself in L.A. locked in the house,’ so that part was easy. It was months later when I was about to graduate grad school where we had to really think about if I was going to officially make the move or continue long-distance,” she told People.

Bones said that he knew right away that he “didn’t want her to even think about going back” and the rest is history. He proposed in October 2020 and they were married less than a year later.

“I had conversations with my mom growing up about when you fall in love with that right person and how you know,” Parker told People. “And she always told me that it’s just not hard. You will go through a lot of things together as a couple, but that the relationship itself shouldn’t be hard. That it feels like a sense of peace washing over you. And with Bobby, that’s how it’s always been. When I’m with him, there’s such a strong sense of peace about us no matter what it is we’re going through that day. I just know he’s the one for me.”

Bones competed on season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars,” winning the Mirrorball trophy alongside his professional partner, Sharna Burgess. He now is a full-time mentor for “American Idol” and also just launched a new show on the National Geographic Channel called “Breaking Bobby Bones,” in which he “travels to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 30th season in the fall of 2021. “American Idol” will return spring 2022. There is no word yet if Nat Geo will renew “Breaking Bobby Bones” for a second season.

