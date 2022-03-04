Fans Say Witney Carson Should ‘Immediately Delete’ New Dance Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson posted a video of herself dancing to the song “Where Is the Love” by the Black Eyed Peas, calling the dance a new dance challenge in support of Ukraine.

Fans immediately called for Carson to delete the video on TikTok, which she captioned “#loveforukraine #istandwithukraine #newdancechallenge #spreadlove #danceitout #danceistherapy.”

“What does this do for Ukraine lmao,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “This dance stopped the war.”

Others compared it to when Gal Gadot and other celebrities teamed up to sing “Imagine” together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans Think Carson Should Delete the Video

Multiple people in the comment section on the dance called for Carson to delete her video.

“People are dying in a literal war a dance isn’t going to help,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Probably should delete this before you get hated on for thinking dancing helps support Ukraine at all.”

“You should immediately delete this,” another commenter wrote.

Yet another commented, “This kinda rubbed me the wrong way. Anyone else?”

The video has over 23,000 likes at the time of writing on March 4, 2022. It was posted on March 3, 2022. There are also supportive comments on the video.

“Some of your comments are what’s wrong with the world today!!” one person wrote in support of Carson. “Listen to the song playing and her interpretation through dance. Thank you Whitney!”

Another commented, “Perfect timing and awesome choreography, great job and dancing!”

Fans Called Carson ‘Insensitive’ For an Instagram Post

Carson posted Instagram Stories about getting SCUBA certified alongside her husband, Carson McAllister during the weekend of February 26 and 27, 2022. In between those posts, Carson shared a few thoughts about the ongoing war in Ukraine, including one post fans thought was insensitive.

In one of her now-expired Instagram Stories, Carson asked her fans if she should make a sweater that says “Frick Putin.”

Fans of the dancer took to Reddit to talk about her post, with some saying they could not believe that Carson actually posted that.

“I just went to her stories because I thought there was no way she could’ve actually posted this, and yet…” one person wrote in the replies.

Another replied, “Just checked because I thought she’s taken it down by now, but nope. It’s so much worse when you find out it’s buried in her extensive gushing about becoming scuba certified. Totally thoughtless.”

“This is shocking but also so insensitive to Val and Maks…. Maybe be confident in your stance instead of making it into a poll for views and interactions. The whole crew could have handled this better IMO,” one person wrote.

Some thought the post would not have been bad if Carson offered to make the sweater with all proceeds going to Ukrainian relief.

“If she wants to maintain her friendship with these Ukrainian pros on the show and remain best friends with someone whose brother-in-law is literally trapped in the country and is in a life or death situation she better not make that sweatshirt for a quick buck. She should rather put all that effort into donating instead,” one person replied.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

