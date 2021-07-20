Will Witney Carson Be Returning for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30?

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson updated fans on whether she’d be returning to the ABC ballroom in the upcoming season, which is the first since she gave birth to her first child.

On January 8, 2021, Carson brought home her son, Kevin Leo, according to People. She did not appear on “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 because she was pregnant at the time, but she did keep up with her friends on the show.

Now that Kevin is over six months old, Carson got real about her future “Dancing With the Stars” plans.

Carson Plans on Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The dancer was answering questions from her Instagram followers when someone asked if she’d be returning for season 30 in 2021.

In one of the Instagram stories, which was screenshotted and posted to Reddit, a fan asked if Carson would be on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 and how she was feeling about having a son with her while filming and dancing.

“That’s the plan as of today lol!” Carson wrote in the reply. “And yes, I’ll bring him with me. Don’t think I’d survive without my boy!”

Who Else is Returning for Season 30?

There are a few sure things when it comes to the casting for season 30. The judging panel will consist of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and returning judge Len Goodman. The other sure thing is that season 29 host and executive producer Tyra Banks will be returning for a second season.

There will be at least 12 pros announced to be included in the upcoming season, but the lineup will likely not be set until the celebrity lineup is set. It’s likely that not all fan-favorite pros will make a return, though some have said they hope to come back.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” new mom Lindsay Arnold said that she wants to get back to dancing.

“So, I have every intention of coming back!” said Arnold. “I am ready to go, I feel good, I want to dance again, I’m super excited about it. But as you know, us pros don’t really get to decide if we come back. We can say we want to do it, but at the end of the day, [producers] have to ask us back on the show, which doesn’t happen until the last hour, I swear.”

Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko spoke with ET Online about their hopes to return to the ballroom.

“I don’t know, and I don’t want to count any chickens before they hatch,” Burgess shared at the time. “But I would love to be back. They are my family. I loved being back last season. It felt so good coming home.”

Savchenko told the outlet, “It’s usually a very last-minute moment when all the professional dancers have been notified and get a pickup letter. We don’t know who’s coming back yet … but it’s my family. I’m super excited for the show that we’re coming back, season 30.”

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

