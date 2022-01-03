Hallmark’s New Signature Mystery & Other Major February 2022 Premieres

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are already announcing their lineup of movies for February. Among these is a new Hallmark mystery series.

A New Mystery Series Will Focus on a Hair Salon

A new mystery movie is going to focus on a hair salon and star Julie Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin. The new movie, “Cut, Color, Murder,” premieres on February 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Like many other mystery movies, this might end up being a series of movies.

McPartlin joked about Gonzalo’s post, writing: “After all the ghostwriting I did …this is what you post??? 😘 at least you called me your friend 🙏🏻🕵🏻‍♂️”

Gonzalo replied, “@ryanmcpartlin What can i say, your ghostwriting sucked. Friend for now 🧐”

One fan replied, “Awesome! I’m looking forward to this new mystery series Julie!!”

McPartlin also posted a photo.

McPartlin Said the Signature Mystery Was a ‘Passion Project’ & He Hopes to Make More

On Instagram, McPartlin wrote: “Don’t be sad Christmas is over 😢🎄 Be happy that a new Hallmark Signature Mystery is coming to @hallmarkmovie FEB 6, at 9pm Eastern. CUT COLOR MURDER 🕵🏻‍♂️ 💇‍♀️ When a beauty pageant creator is found dead, a savvy hairdresser @julie_gonzalo works with a detective (me) and risks everything to clear the names of those she loves. This has been another passion project that was years in the making. @heatherjnyc & I never gave up on this story that @jfilardi @waltbecker3 and I created until all the pieces fell into place. 🙏🏻”

In the past, the term “Signature Mystery” referred to a series of mystery movies, but it’s unclear if this new movie will end up being a series or not. When Robyn Wiener replied: “So much fun to make with you Ryan and the whole team! Let’s make this a series!!,” McPartlin wrote back: “lesss gooo!!!”

Hallmark’s Hosting a ‘Loveuary’ Series of Movies in February

In addition to the new mystery franchise, Hallmark has a number of other movies premiering in February. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will also air a new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” installment in February. The movie premieres on Sunday, February 20, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday, February 5, the Hallmark Channel will air an encore of the first “The Wedding Veil” movie, ET Online reported. Then the rest of the “Wedding Veil” movies will air on subsequent Saturdays.

“The Wedding Veil Unveiled” airs on Saturday, February 12. The synopsis reads: “In the second installment of the trilogy, Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family.”

Then “The Wedding Veil Legacy” airs on February 19. The synopsis reads: “In the third installment of the trilogy, Tracy meets Nick who helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus and in return she agrees to help him with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet.”

Then on February 26, “Welcome to Mama’s” airs, starring Melanie Scrofano, Daniel di Tomasso, Lorraine Bracco.

The synopsis reads: “After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud.”

