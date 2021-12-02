New Photo of Daniel Lissing as Jack on ‘When Hope Calls’ Revealed

A new photo of Daniel Lissing reprising his role as Jack on “When Hope Calls” has been shared. The two-part special for the spinoff of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” airs on December 18 on GAC Family.

Executive Producer Brian Bird Shared the Photo

Executive producer and show creator Brian Bird shared the photo from the December 18 Christmas special. The photo was taken while Lissing was dressed as Jack and on the “When Hope Calls” set. Bird is pictured next to him. You can see the photo in the tweet below.

Now that the red serge is out of the bag, #Hearties… I was so pleased to be reunited with my old mate, @DLissing, for his appearance on #WhenHopeCalls… coming to @GACfamilyTV and @SCHeartHome in Canada December 18 at 8 pm ET. #StoriesWellTold Can anyone say… "BOOM"? pic.twitter.com/h36dUvUclz — Brian Bird (@brbird) December 2, 2021

Bird wrote: “Now that the red serge is out of the bag, #Hearties… I was so pleased to be reunited with my old mate, @DLissing, for his appearance on #WhenHopeCalls…”

He then added: “Can anyone say… ‘BOOM’?”

One fan replied: “BOOM!!! Looking forward to it and nice to see Dan back on our screen.”

Some people who replied were confused and wondering if Jack was returning to “When Calls the Heart.” The character is only returning to the spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” and not to the original series. “When Hope Calls” airs on GAC Family and “When Calls the Heart,” where the character originated, airs on the Hallmark Channel. However, both series take place in the same universe and both are executive produced by Brian Bird.

This is the first photo fans have seen of Lissing in his Mountie uniform since he left “When Calls the Heart.”

In early November, Bird shared a photo that showed Lissing from behind as he faced Lori Loughlin in the new “When Hope Calls” episode. Loughlin is also returning to “When Hope Calls” as Abigail after her character was written off “When Calls the Heart” following the college admissions scandal.

So now #Hearties have yet one more reason to watch #WhenHopeCallsChristmas a two-part holiday launch of Season 2, December 18, at 8PM, only on #GACFamilyTV. See you there #Hearties. https://t.co/H7JD3yhO00 — Brian Bird (@brbird) November 10, 2021

ET Online reported that Lissing would only appear as a cameo in one scene of “When Hope Calls.”

On “When Calls the Heart,” Jack died after he led a group of recruits through a mountain during a training assignment. He died a hero, pushing two men out of the way of a landslide and sacrificing his life in order to save theirs. The circumstances around his death were briefly revisited in season 8 episode 8 of “When Calls the Heart,” when it was revealed that Nathan had a connection to Jack. You can read all about that, and Kevin McGarry’s comments about Nathan’s actions, in Heavy’s story here.

Sneak Peeks of Lori Loughlin’s Role Have Also Been Shared

Sneak peeks of Loughlin’s role as Abigail have also been shared. Bird shared a photo of her the day before he shared the photo of Lissing as Jack.

Taking this photo lifted my heart in so many ways. Lori Loughlin back on screen as Abigail Stanton… this time in Brookfield and #WhenHopeCalls… coming Dec 18, 8 pm/6pm ET… to @GACfamilyTV and @SCHeartHome in Canada. #StoriesWellTold. pic.twitter.com/wZ6xMsOSkQ — Brian Bird (@brbird) December 1, 2021

Bird wrote,”Taking this photo lifted my heart in so many ways. Lori Loughlin back on screen as Abigail Stanton… this time in Brookfield and #WhenHopeCalls…”

GAC Family also shared a sneak peek of Abigail interacting with Mountie Gabriel in the new episode, which you can watch below.

Morgan Kohan (Lillian) and Ryan-James Hatanaka (Gabriel) were among the first actors officially confirmed as appearing in the two-part Christmas special on GAC Family. Jocelyn Hudon confirmed that Grace, one of the main characters, will not be returning.

Another clip of Abigail’s new role has also been released.





Lori Loughlin’s FIRST FOOTAGE as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls Lori Loughlin and Carter Ryan reprise their roles as Abigail Stanton and Cody Stanton in the two-part season 2 premiere of ‘When Hope Calls,’ airing Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fans first met Abigail and her son, Cody, on ‘When Calls the Heart.’ Exclusives from #EntertainmentTonight : youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2021-10-19T22:30:16Z

The two Christmas episodes will air on December 18 on GAC Family, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. You can learn how to stream GAC Family and “When Hope Calls” in Heavy’s story here.

