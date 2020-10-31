WATCH: The Stars of ‘One Royal Holiday’ Performing on Broadway

One Royal Holiday features numerous Broadway actors because it was cast after the pandemic. Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan, you’ll find many Broadway favorites in Hallmark’s feature film.

Because the movie was cast after the pandemic shut down much of Broadway, five Broadway stars joined the movie, Courant reported. Here’s a look at some of their performances.

Aaron Tveit Is Nominated for a Tony Award

Come What May (Official Video) – Featuring Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit portrays James. Tveit is an actor and singer known who is currently nominated for a Tony award. He’s known for originating roles on Broadway like Catch Me if You Can‘s Frank Abagnale Jr. He also portrayed Enjolras in the Les Miserables movie and played Danny on Grease Live. He even auditioned for the role of Finn on Glee, although he ultimately wasn’t picked. His many other credits include The Code, BrainDead, The Good Fight, Graceland, and more.

Aaron Tveit – Sandy – Grease Live! – January 31, 2016

Just before his Hallmark movie premiered, Tveit was nominated for a Tony award for his role as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for 2020. This was the first time only one person was nominated for an acting category award, USA Today reported.

Les Miserables 2012 "Red and Black Song"

He doesn’t win by default just because he’s the only nominee, however, People reported. He still has to get an affirmative vote by 60% of the ballots cast, or the category just won’t have any winner.

Laura Osnes Has Two Tony Nominations

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA (Broadway) – "Impossible" [LIVE @ CBS Thanksgiving Parade]

Laura Osnes, who portrays Anna in the movie, is a Broadway singer with her own Tony nominations. She competed in Grease: You’re the One That I Want! and won the role of Sandy, IMDb reported. Her credits also include Dynasty, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, A Homecoming for the Holidays, In the Key of Love, City of Dreams, and more.

Laura Osnes and Max Crumm sing "You're the One That I Want" from the Grease Revival

Osnes has had two previous Tony nominations, one for her role in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2013. She also was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in 2012 for Bonnie & Clyde.

Laura Osnes – "Cinderella Medley" (The Broadway Princess Party)

Victoria Clark Won a Tony in 2005

Light in the Piazza Tony's performance

Victoria Clark, who also stars in the movie as Gabriella, has won a Tony. She won a Tony Award in 2005 for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for The Light in the Piazza. She was also in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella with Osnes, where she also earned a Tony Award nomination.

Impossible/Ten Minutes Ago I Saw You – CINDERELLA (2012 Thanksgiving Parade)

Krystal Joy Brown Was Cast as Eliza in ‘Hamilton’

Krystal Joy Brown

Krystal Joy Brown stars as Sara. She’s a Broadway and television star who portrayed Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical. She was also twice an Adele and Fred Astaire nominee for best female dancer in a Broadway show.

BROADWAY AT THE W: KRYSTAL JOY BROWN

Her debut was in Rent where she was Mimi, and she’s also been in Hair, Leap of Faith, Big Fish, and numerous off-Broadway productions too. In December 2019 she was cast as Eliza Hamilton for Hamilton.

Krystal Joy Brown & David Hull – "I Can See Him Now" from CALVIN BERGER

Tom McGowan Is Known for His Work On & Off Broadway

CASA VALENTINA Clip 6

Tom McGowan stars as Ed. He’s an actor known for his career on and off Broadway. He’s had many theater roles, including The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (replacement) in Wicked, Bessie on Casa Valentina, Ladislav Sipos (replacement) on She Loves Me, a gangster (replacement) on Kiss Me, Kate, Mikhail Borkin on Ivanov, Amos Hart (replacement) on Chicago, and Valerie on La Bete. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1991 for his role on La Bete for Best Actor in a Play.

