‘When Calls the Heart’ Creator Reveals When Season 9 Will Start Filming

Season 8 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” might have just finished airing, but plans are already in the works for season 9. The series creator Brian Bird recently revealed how close they are to starting filming for the new season.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Will Start Filming in Just Six Weeks

In an interview with Charisma Podcast Network’s Greenelines podcast and host Dr. Steve Greene, Bird revealed that season 9 will begin filming in just six weeks. Because the interview took place on June 14, this puts the start of filming as happening roughly around the week of July 19-23.

“We will start shooting season 9 in just about six weeks…” Bird said. “(Last season) we shot for 78 days without one case of COVID last year.”

He said that prep for shooting starts about a month before filming begins. And although he believes they will still have quite a few COVID-19 protocols to follow when filming, “it won’t have to be quite as rigorous as it was last year.”

Last year, filming protocols were so rigorous that they didn’t have as many scenes with Elizabeth’s baby, little Jack, as they typically do. Showrunner John Tinker shared in a Facebook Live interview that COVID restrictions played a role in keeping Lucas from having as many scenes with baby Jack, for instance. Bu

The COVID restrictions really limited our use of the Taylor twins… But there was some things like that that escaped my attention… Chris McNally and Erin Krakow brought it to my attention, for instance… They helped me realize, Lucas has never been in Erin’s row house. Perhaps appropriately. … But yes, in short, it did limit us.

Bird also previously commented on how COVID prevented Elizabeth herself from having as many scenes with little Jack.

He retweeted a message from fan Janette Stephens that read: “I think it needs to be reiterated that the Hope Valley kiddos couldn’t film as much this season because of COVID. No, Elizabeth hasn’t abandoned her child. The show was making safe choices. 💓💓💓 #Hearties”

Here Are Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Where the Series Is Filmed

“When Calls the Heart” is filmed at the Jamestown movie set in Canada, a 96-acre land in Langley, British Columbia, that was formerly called MacInnes Farms, shared I’ve Scene It on Hallmark. The owners of the land have been sharing photos on Facebook of what it’s like on the “set” while they wait for filming to begin.

Here’s a look at how calm and serene the land is as they wait for filming to begin.

The page recently shared a photo of Jaiven Natt and Carter Ryan on set in front of the saloon. Wendy MacInnes commented: “These 2 young men are the best of friends and we have always welcomed them to our farm. WCTH created special friends for us. Carter’s Dad even helped harvest the barley and Mom and kids served up food to the hungry people. Of course the MacInnes family wants Carter back.”

And here’s a 360-view of the land where the church is located.

And this is a 360-view of where Lucas and Elizabeth shared their first kiss.

