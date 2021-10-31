See Ben Napier as Santa Claus for ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop’ Trailer

Ben Napier is the star of HGTV’s “Home Town,” “Home Town: Takeover” and the upcoming “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” Alongside his wife Erin Napier, he is one half of arguably the most loveable couple on HGTV. The Napiers are renovating their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi one home at a time. Along the way, audiences have fallen in love with them.

Now a new trailer for “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” has just dropped with Ben dressed as the big man in the red suit himself. “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” premieres on Sunday, December 26 at 10 pm ET on HGTV and is available to stream on Discovery+ the same day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ben and Erin Napier Are Spreading Holiday Cheer in ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop’

In a new trailer for “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” called “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” Ben Napier puts on a Santa Suit to spread holiday cheer with his wife Erin as well as Stephen “Twitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker Boss as well as “Deadliest Catch’s” Sig and Mandy Hansen.

People posted the exclusive video, which Ben narrates as if he is jolly ol’ St. Nick himself, saying, ‘Tis the weeks before Christmas and all through the town, both holiday spirit and projects abound. With I in my workshop and Erin on design, plus a few special guests means a wonderful time. “Oh, what joy the season will be, in Ben’s Holiday Workshop.”

Ben Napier is actually a perfect Santa Claus. At 6’6″ tall, per HGTV, he towers over just about everybody.

“Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” Is Full of Festivity

Rather than donning Santa’s traditional white beard, Ben stuck with his own beard. During the video, Erin and Ben are preparing for the holiday season with their usual panache. This will be the Napier’s first Christmas as a family of four. Erin and Ben welcomed their second daughter, Mae, on May 28, 2021, People reported. Their first daughter, Helen, is 3-years-old.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, Allison Holker Boss, Sig Hansen and Mandy Hansen also appear in the video and are shown working on special holiday projects in Ben’s workshop. “Deadliest Catch’s” father-daughter duo Sig and Mandy create a spinning top in one scene. In another scene, Erin Napier excitedly welcomes children into their expertly decked out for the holidays store, People reported.

“Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” is one of the festive holiday programs debuting on HGTV this Christmas season. A press release from HGTV said, “Ben will get holly jolly when he welcomes father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas, including a brand new mantle for the workshop that honors the Hansens’ Norwegian heritage. Mandy also will work with Ben’s wife and “Home Town” co-star Erin to give the shop a seasonal overhaul. In addition, Ben will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of “Design Star: Next Gen,” to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space. To further spread holiday cheer, tWitch and Allison will deck the halls of the children’s center with Erin in preparation for a special celebration.

“Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” has 10 episodes in its upcoming second season, according to Deadline. Season one in 2020 had just four episodes. In a statement to the outlet, Ben described how “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” is different, saying, “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”