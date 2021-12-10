The Question Fans Always Ask Erin Napier

On her hit show with husband Ben, “Home Town” host Erin Napier shows off her design skills. Dubbed by HGTV as the “Queen of ‘Grandmillenial Style,’” she revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that fans often ask for her tips and tricks.

On the December 8 episode, Erin revealed, “If I’m in the Home Depot or Lowes, someplace like that … if I’m like walking past the paint, they’ll be like, ‘Hey, I’m painting my bedroom. What color do you think would be best?’”

“Which is such a loaded question because there’s so many details,” Ben added. Though, Erin did admit, “I get excited to help choose honestly.”

Barrymore asked the 36-year-old what three questions she needs answered in order to help.

“What’s the lighting like in the room?” Erin responded. “How big is the room? Do you have carpet or hardwood?”

Erin Napier Designs With Weirdness In Mind

things y’all didn’t expect: we are the biggest #sopranos fans on the earth. helen thinks that’s a painting of @scotsmanco’s dad 😬 pic.twitter.com/XOyip3V2ZV — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) October 2, 2021

Though there is another factor Erin takes into consideration when designing: weirdness.

“It’s a hard question when someone asks me ‘Can you give me some like design tips and trends for the year 2022? What’s going to be hot in 2022?’” the “Home Town Takeover” star explained. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. How weird are you?’”

As she added, “Weird is wonderful and that’s the only way I know how to design.” In fact, Ben revealed the couple has the homeowners on their show fill out questionnaires before they can get to work.

There are a few quirky elements of their own home, as they told Barrymore.

“We have an Elvis bust on our bookcase,” Erin said. Her husband added, “And a painting of Tony Soprano and his racing horse over our dining room table.”

‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop’ Will Follow the Season 6 Premiere of ‘Home Town’

Fans of “Home Town” do not have to wait much longer for the Napiers’ flagship series to return. HGTV announced season 6 will premiere on December 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Filming on the season kicked off in October, with Erin writing on Instagram, “#hgtvhometown, day one of season SIX! thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

This season will once again show the couple “use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for their fellow residents in Laurel, Mississippi,” according to the press release. It added, “Several small business owners will be the beneficiaries of their extraordinary talent and skills.”

Ben and Erin will also let fans in on their own project: the renovation of their new farmhouse.

Their holiday special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” will air on HGTV following the premiere. It is currently available on discovery+.

The special will feature Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from “Deadliest Catch” and Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, “Design Star: Next Gen” host Allison Holker Boss.

The newest addition to their franchise, “Home Town Kickstart,” will premiere in 2022.

READ NEXT: HGTV Stars Reveal Their Favorite Holiday Traditions