Jonathan Scott Reveals a Downside of Being Recognized by Fans

Since “Property Brothers” premiered in 2011, Jonathan and Drew Scott have been two of the most popular HGTV stars. During a recent interview on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, the television personalities discussed interacting with their fans.

Drew revealed that he and his brother experienced a taste of fame when they were teenagers. The Canada-native explained that they acted when they were younger and had filmed a commercial together around the age of 15. He recalled that they “were at a gas station,” when a stranger approached them.

“Somebody was like, ‘Hey, you’re the twins from that commercial!’ We did it as twins. And it was played in Canada during the CFL [Canadian Football League]. Like it was played everywhere, it was national and every commercial break had it. So everyone’s like, ‘Oh! You’re the guys from the commercial!’” said Drew.

Jonathan also shared that “three months” after “Property Brothers” debuted, a fan “came up to [him] at an airport.” However, they mistook him for his brother.

“They were like, ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh, you’re Drew Scott’ and I’m like, ‘Well no I’m Jonathan but okay I’ll take it,’” said the “Celebrity IOU” star.

Jonathan Revealed That Being an HGTV Star Has Made Shopping At ‘the Hardware Store’ Difficult

During the “HGTV Obsessed” interview, Jonathan noted that being a famous home renovator does have its downsides. He revealed that strangers will often want his assistance when he is trying to shop at “hardware store[s].”

“It’s good for Drew to get out of a parking ticket,” said the 43-year-old. “It’s not as good for maintaining privacy when I go to like the hardware store just to grab something for my own house and people will literally run over with their plans and ask, ‘can you — can you help me.’”

His brother then joked that fans could have just mistaken Jonathan as a worker.

“It doesn’t help when you’re wearing your Lowe’s apron while you’re at Lowe’s,” quipped Drew.

The HGTV stars then discussed receiving romantic messages from fans on social media. Drew explained that since he has “been with [his wife] Linda for 10 years,” he does not receive as much attention as Jonathan, who “had been single from time to time over the years.”

“There are so many people we see on Twitter all the time and they’re proposing to Jonathan on Twitter,” said Drew.

Jonathan’s Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Is a Fan of ‘Property Brothers’

While Jonathan has not accepted any of these Twitter proposals, he is currently dating a “Property Brothers” fan. During a June 2021 interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, the HGTV star’s girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, divulged that she has enjoyed watching his home renovation series for quite some time. She stated that “Property Brothers” is “one of those shows like [she] always liked.”

“It’s like fun to watch, you know, all the way through, and I was always like, ‘Oh this is like a show I put on I like relax.’ You know, it wasn’t serialized, so I didn’t need to like, you know, like commit to watching every single one. It always felt like relaxing to me,” said the actress.

The “New Girl” star clarified that meeting Jonathan “never even crossed [her] mind” while watching the show. She noted, however, that she was charmed upon first meeting the television personality when they filmed an episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, he’s just the nicest person.’ Nicest, funniest, sweetest,” said Deschanel.

