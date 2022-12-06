HGTV’s Mike Jackson Shares New Video of Daughter Harper

With the premiere date of his show “Married to Real Estate” on the horizon, HGTV host Mike Jackson has a lot to be excited for. Jackson shared another piece of exciting news on Instagram this week when he shared a video of him doing manicures with his daughter, Harper Jackson, and shared with fans that she was feeling better after feeling sick a few days prior.

“Somebody’s starting to feel better🙌🏾 #helloharperskye,” Mike captioned the video, and fans are thrilled to see Harper and her father spending quality time together.

See Mike and Harper give each other manicures and hear what fans have to say below.

Mike Jackson & Daughter Harper Give Each Other Manicures

Mike Jackson’s latest Instagram post with his daughter Harper Jackson shows the two giving each other manicures. Mike tells his daughter that the nail file “feels like a massage”, Harper tells her dad that she is very busy with her pretend business, the Marshmallow and Fruit Salon (“I have three customers”), and then they both painted the other’s nails yellow.

Fans love to see the HGTV star having father-daughter time with Harper, and they’ve taken to his comments section to share this.

“Love these moments like this….I sure do miss my dad….I call them….Me and Dad’s Moments❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Creating great memories, building confidence, and setting an example of a good man, 👏🏼” another fan wrote, praising Mike’s fathering skills.

Thanks for sharing these wonderful times that you spend with your daughters❤️❤️❤️,” a third fan wrote.

Some fans also wrote messages of gratitude that Harper is better after recent sickness, with one fan writing, “Glad to hear Harper is feeling better! I’m sure Daddy’s care and attention had a lot to do with it 🙌🏽 #girldad”. A few days before giving each other manicures, Mike shared an Instagram post about both of his daughters being sick, and included a message of encouragement to other parents going through a similarly tough time.

“Just when we got out of the weeds, we got pulled back in😫. Both of my babies are feeling bad. Tonight will be filled with boogie wipes, bone broth, epsom salt baths and a lot of hugs,” Mike wrote.

‘Married to Real Estate’ Returns in January

Mike Jackson and his wife Egypt Sherrod will be back on fans’ screens in no time, as their HGTV show “Married to Real Estate” is returning for its second season on Thursday, January 12 at 9 pm Eastern. Jackson and Sherrod previously let the season premiere date slip in Instagram videos, but fans are thrilled nevertheless to hear the news has been made official.

According to HGTV, the season will feature Jackson and Sherrod’s daughter Harper and Jackson’s older daughter Kendall as well, as the couple starts to “search for the perfect nursery school for three-year-old Harper and celebrate her milestone first day together. Throughout the episodes, the adventures will continue as they conquer Harper’s potty training, teach older daughter Kendall how to manage money and adjust to living with their new puppy, Serene.”

