Nate Berkus Discusses Cake With His Son in Adorable Video

Nothing bonds a father and son quite like cake! The star of HGTV’s upcoming “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” Nate Berkus shared an adorable video discussing his favorite cakes with son Oskar, 3.

The 50-year-old captioned the video on Instagram, “All I’m going to say is that the apple does not fall far from the tree.”

“I like vanilla cake, but no fruit inside. Just plain vanilla, yellow cake,” the interior designer tells his son, who is sitting on his lap. His son then interjects, “I like yellow and mango and cheese.”

When Berkus questions, “Cheesecake? You like that?” Oskar adds, “I like cherries and stuff.”

“The Nate Berkus Show” host shares Oskar and daughter Poppy, 6, with husband Jeremiah Brent. The couple married in 2014.

His friends and fans flocked to the video’s comment section. Hallmark actress Holly Robinson Peete just commented five heart emojis, while actress and lifestyle blogger Eva Amurri added, “Omg this is soooooo sweet.”

As one fan put it, “He is your twin for sure! And Poppy is Jer’s!!” and another wrote, “I love seeing you in Dad Mode! Beautiful!”

Berkus Celebrated His 50th Birthday on September 17th

Berkus celebrated his 50th birthday on September 17, 2021. He marked the occasion on Instagram with a video montage of himself eating dessert, writing, “Today is my 50th birthday (YIKES!) and you better believe I will be eating all the cake.”

Praising his husband on Instagram, Brent wrote, “You are just my everything. My everything. If Poppy and Oskar are our sun and moon, then you are the earth of which we all rotate. Today we celebrate you and wish you the most spectacular birthday. There is so much to celebrate in you. We celebrate the complexity of your grace and strength – the magnitude of your generosity of spirit – the power you have in your ability to nourish and the fearlessness you possess….to LIVE.”

The family of four was joined by a couple of friends on a birthday trip, which Berkus called a “dream” on Instagram.

’The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ Premieres on October 5th

Berkus and Brent are returning to HGTV with their new show, “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.”

“The six-episode docu-series will follow the duo to meetings with their clients where they hear family stories and help decide which sentimental possessions to keep, repurpose or donate,” according to the show’s description. “Once rooms and items are sorted, Nate and Jeremiah will renovate the house into an expressly personal and beautiful home for everyone.”

The couple often collaborates, working together on previous HGTV projects “Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House” and “Rock the Block.” They also starred in TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design.”

They’ve released numerous design collections – most recently working with Living Spaces.

Before getting together, Berkus rose to fame as Oprah Winfrey’s go-to interior designer on her talk show and Brent tried his hand at fashion as Rachel Zoe’s assistant on “The Rachel Zoe Project.”

“The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” premieres on HGTV at 9 p.m. Eastern on October 5, 2021.

