HGTV Star Ends Engagement

Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet are going their separate ways. The HGTV star announced the end of their engagement on Instagram.

“Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring,” the 46-year-old wrote in a July 3, 2022 post. “I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this.”

A couple of days before her post, Sheremet mentioned “challenging times” on Instagram. The 41-year-old wrote in part, “It’s time to focus on what I have control of, my abilities, my work ethic and my son. It’s time to get my mojo back!”

While the timeline of their split remains unclear, Sheremet last referenced Soto on social media in May 2022. According to People, they went Instagram-official with their relationship in July 2021 and announced their engagement that December.

The outlet reported that Sheremet proposed with a “rose-gold banded, David Alan ring.” “I said absolutely,” Soto captioned a since-deleted Instagram post, featuring photos of the couple on the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

“Happy birthday SABRINA!” Sheremet wrote at the time, per People. “I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).”

Soto Received Support From Friends & Fans

Soto was flooded with messages of support from her fans and famous friends.

“So proud of you!” commented “Battle on the Beach” mentor Taniya Nayak. “Love you endlessly and you have so many people that love you in your corner!”

Comedian Trish Suhr added, “I couldn’t love you more. I am so proud to call you my best friend. You’ve got a support team like no other. You got this…and we got you.”

Psychotherapist Terri Cole, actress Brittany Ishibashi, stylist Stacy London, “Against all Grain” author Danielle Walker, photographer Tessa Neustadt and KaleJunkie founder Nicole Keshishian Modic were among the supporters of the “Redesigning Life with Sabrina Soto” host.

“You are super brave,” wrote interior designer and host, Evette Rios. “So much pressure is put on us to be in relationships. Especially as women. But to know yourself and the life you want to lead enough so that you do not fall into those traps takes some strong self knowledge and self worth. You have done the work of getting to really know yourself and it is paying off. Beaming for you mama.”

Television host Brandi Milloy-Simon commented, “Proud of you because you know what is best for you and (and Liv) that takes courage. Sending my love even tho I know you have all of the love and beautiful joyful abundance around you.”

Soto Called Blending Their Families ‘a Bit of a Transition’

Soto spoke with People in February 2022 about blending their families.

The “Trading Spaces” and “Get It Sold” star shares daughter Olivia Gray, 6, with her ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg. Sheremet shares his nearly four-year-old son, Atlas Wilding, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Black. He was previously married twice, divorcing singer LeAnn Rimes in 2010 and photographer Sarah Silver in 2016.

“It’s always a bit of a transition, no matter what,” Soto told People in February 2022. “So the great thing is that my daughter, Olivia, and Atlas are thick as thieves. They get along so great.”

Admitting she was “learning a lot,” Soto told the publication, “It’s a transition for every single person involved. So we’re just keeping the communication really open. I’ve always spoken to Olivia in a really mature way so we’ve had really good conversations.”

