Is mail delivered on Columbus Day 2021 today? Are USPS post offices open on Indigenous Peoples’ Day? As with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed today. This includes the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery service, but not all mail deliveries.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today

The USPS will not be open and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail to your home today because Columbus Day is a federal holiday. This means that postal offices will be closed today too. Mail services will resume tomorrow on Tuesday, October 12, so you’ll receive your mail then instead.

If you have a self-service need that doesn’t require customer service, then you may still be able to use a self-service kiosk at a post office lobby. Most of those will still be open. This also means that lobbies will be open if you need to pick up mail from a P.O. box. But mail won’t be delivered and there will be no employees working today.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Self-Service Kiosks May Still Be Available

If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

Postal products and services are also available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, and find out other relevant information.

UPS & FedEx Will Still Be Delivering Today

While USPS is closed, UPS and FedEx will still be delivering today on Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day.)

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, FedEx Express is open today, FedEx Ground is open, FedEx Home Delivery is open, FedEx Freight is open, FedEx Offices are open, FedEx Custom Critical is open, and FedEx Trade Networks are open. Only FedEx SmartPost has modified services today.

As for UPS, their holiday schedule also notes that services and stores are open today, although certain services may require an additional day due to the USPS holiday.

UPS notes: “UPS pickup and delivery services are available. Note: UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business days’ time in transit due to the Federal (USPS) holiday. The UPS Store locations are open.”

While UPS and FedEx are open today, they’re typically closed on many major holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, always falls on a Monday. Here is when the holiday will be observed in years to come:

– 2022: Monday, October 10th, 2022

– 2023: Monday, October 9th, 2023

– 2024: Monday, October 14th, 2024

– 2025: Monday, October 13th, 2025

– 2026: Monday, October 12th, 2026

– 2027: Monday, October 11th, 2027

– 2028: Monday, October 9th, 2028

– 2029: Monday, October 8th, 2029

– 2030: Monday, October 14th, 2030

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies