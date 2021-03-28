‘Jersey Shore’ Star Shows Off Body Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick set the record straight about rumors that she has had extensive plastic surgery on her face and body. Days after she posted a buzzy bikini mirror selfie to Instagram, the 34-year-old MTV star upped the ante with a video post to show off her full body as she posed in a gold two-piece suit.

In the caption to the video, Angelina admitted that she used a filter for the clip, but nothing else. She also confirmed what procedures she has done to her body and what she hasn’t.

“Yes, I used a Snapchat filter for this, and no, I didn’t Photoshop or Facetune my body LOL.” the Staten Island native wrote to her 1.2 million followers. “Thanks for asking,”

Angelina also clarified that she has not had surgery on her face—now or ever.

“I also never ever got a nose job, [people],” she wrote. “Same nose since I was born. So, nice try on that. I just contour it now with makeup!!! MY ONLY SURGERY HAS BEEN MY BOOBS!!! Ask my plastic surgeon. He knows. I’ve gotten injections and that’s it!”

Angelina Pivarnick Fired Back at Commenters Who Accused Her of Being ‘Plastic’

Angelina’s post received thousands of views and comments, but not all of the remarks were friendly. While Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley called her a “golden goddess” and Vinny Guadagnino added that Angelina was “more like the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino,” others accused the reality star of lying about the work she’s had done over the past 10 years.

“Um actually you had work done on ur face,” one commenter wrote to Angelina. “That’s def not how you looked on Jersey Shore in 2010.”

“Your whole face doesn’t change with just a boob job,” another chimed in.

When another commenter wrote, “Plastic free?” along with a series of crying-laughing emoji, Angelina issued a response.

“Ummm did I ever say that?” she wrote. “No I simply said my whole body isn’t fake.”

Angelina Previously Opened Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures & Admitted She’d Rather Get Surgery Than Diet or Go to the Gym

Angelina has been open about the fact that she would rather undergo cosmetic surgery than hit the gym. In December, she told Page Six she hasn’t done a “squat’ in years and isn’t going to in the future, either. Instead, she underwent a “butt lift” procedure and shared photos of it with fans last fall.

“I took the easy way out,” she told the outlet. “Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.”

Angelina also revealed she’s not one to diet. “I’m not one of those girls like, ‘I ate one piece of rice,’” she said. “I’m going to tell you that I’m a fat a–. I like to eat crazy stuff at three o’clock in the morning.”

She denied having rhinoplasty, despite constant rumors that she had a nose job, but the Jersey Shore veteran did elaborate on her breast lift and implants. While the breast surgery did make her nervous, Angelina described the butt injections as “easy peasy.”

