How Deena Cortese Included Her Late Father During Her Son’s Baptism

“Jersey Shore” star Deena Cortese included the memory of her father, John Cortese, who died over five years ago, during her youngest son, Cameron’s recent baptism.

E! Online reported that in a June 2016 Instagram post, the MTV personality revealed she had “lost the first man [she] ever loved” and described her father as her “biggest supporter and best friend.” She also referenced that he remained strong while suffering from leukemia.

“My dad was one of the toughest people I know and had such a big sense of pride and fought until the very very end and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” shared Deena in the post’s caption.

According to E! Online, Deena uploaded an Instagram post on October 27, 2017, which was the day before she married her husband, Christopher “Chris” Buckner. The first image consisted of her father’s photo attached to charms and a metal clip. The following picture showed red fabric lining Deena’s wedding dress.

“Even though you won’t be with me tomorrow physically .. I’ll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I’m walking down the isle [red heart emoji] I love and miss you daddy #justacoupleofbucks #dadsshirt #missyou .. I cut a piece of his shirt and sewed it to my dress next to my heart [red heart emoji],” explained Deena in the post’s caption.

Deena Cortese Shared She Included Her Father’s Photo in Her Sons’ Baptism Ceremonies

On October 13, 2021, Deena shared a few photos from both of her sons, Christopher John, known as CJ, and Cameron’s baptisms with fans. The first image showed her father’s picture secured to charms. The following picture featured CJ, who is now 2-years-old, sporting the same photo of his grandfather during his baptism ceremony in 2019. In the third snap, her 5-month-old son Cameron sat on a table. The baby wore a white shirt, matching pants, a white vest, and a coordinating bow tie. The chain attached to John Cortese’s photo was secured on the button of the vest. The final snap showed the photo and the charms adorning Deena’s bridal bouquet.

“Myself, Christopher John and Cameron Theo all wore my dad on our big days .. and we will continue [red heart emoji] Chris got this beautiful gift for me on our wedding day to put on my bouquet.. and then we put it on CJ for his baptism and now Cameron for his [red heart emoji] #wemissyougrandpa #mydadismyangel,” captioned Deena.

Fans flooded the comments section to share that they appreciated how Deena chose to pay tribute to her father.

“That is so sweet he did that and thereby creating a TRADITION for your little family. Priceless!! [raised hands emoji] [red heart emoji],” wrote one fan.

“Ur family is beautiful. What a great momentum to carry through all the good memories,” added a second social media user.

“That’s a very touching and a beautiful heartfelt gift. It’ll be a beautiful tradition to carry on. [red heart emoji] [pink heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” chimed in a different commenter.

Deena Cortese Shared a Picture & Video of CJ at Cameron’s Baptism Reception

On October 13, Deena also shared a picture and a brief video from Cameron’s baptism reception with her Instagram followers. In the video, CJ appeared to be enjoying himself on the dance floor. The picture showed the 2-year-old looking at the camera while holding a light stick.

“I asked CJ what his favorite part of his brothers baptism was and he said ‘dance with my cousins’ [red heart emoji] my heart melted .. I might go over the top with my parties but seeing everyone have such a good time together is why I do it,” shared the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star in the post’s caption.

READ NEXT: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Sells Beach House for a Huge Profit