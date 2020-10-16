Why Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Called Her Daughter an ‘A**hole’

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble called her daughter Kendall Jenner an, “a**hole” on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, October 15. Kendall and Kylie Jenner got into a physical fight on the prior episode of KUWTK on October 8. While the fight originated between the two of them, Gamble got stuck in the middle of things.

The whole family took a vacation to Palm Springs, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner got into an argument about an LA drop-off spot on the October 8 episode. After a night of arguing, the fight turned physical. Kendall Jenner claimed that Kylie Jenner slapped her, she slapped her back, and Kylie Jenner put her heel in her neck. She added that Gamble got involved, telling her older sisters, “This man is wild, he really just said f*** you.”

The fight carried over from Palm Springs to LA, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner admit neither has reached out to one another on the latest episode of KUWTK. Gamble, on the other hand, said that he called Kendall Jenner shortly after the argument, and she didn’t answer. Kendall Jenner called back Gamble while he and Kris Jenner were taking tango dance lessons.

Gamble and Kendall Jenner started out agreeing to meet to discuss the argument, but things took a turn when Gamble said he didn’t get involved until Kendall Jenner called him and Kylie Jenner names. “I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly,” Kendall Jenner tells Gamble over the phone. “That’s between y’all,” Gamble replies. “You keep grouping us up like it’s us against you,” Corey says. “You’re 100 percent in the fight,” Kendall responds. “You said, ‘f*** you,’ to my face. You can’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Kendall Jenner confesses that she expected this kind of response from Gamble. “Of course Corey is going to try and deflect from saying ‘f*** you’ to me by putting it all on my and Kylie,” she says in a confessional. “He doesn’t want to be on bad terms with my mom.”

Corey Gamble Calls Kendall Jenner ‘Rude’ & an ‘A**hole’

While on the phone, Gamble escalates the situation and reveals some hidden feelings. “You’ve been a rude person for years,” he tells her. “You’re an a**hole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don’t apologize for nothing.” Kendall Jenner, stunned, responds, “You don’t even know me. Just because I don’t kiss your a** doesn’t mean I’m an a**hole. I just don’t f*** with you. The fact that I can’t even get an apology.”

Kendall Jenner adds, “Listen! You’re a f***ing bystander and you were letting this whole thing happen. You were trying to get me a car to get in, which I already know what you were trying to do.” Gamble says that Kendall Jenner, “jumped to a conclusion too soon.” The two hang up with little to nothing accomplished.

The 24-year-old model admits in a confessional that she stands by what she said. “Corey, he’s just not right in this situation and I’d rather him just admit and say sorry and man up. But if that doesn’t happen we’re just going to continue going in circles.” Kendall Jenner caught up with Khloe Kardashian after the call and told her, “I deserve an apology, and you [Corey Gamble] have not given me one.”

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Haven’t Talked Since Their Fight

While things escalated between Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kendall and Kylie Jenner remain at a standstill. Earlier in the KUWTK episode, Kylie Jenner chats with mom Kris Jenner about the fight. The momager asks the 23-year-old if she’s talked to her sister since they returned home. “I haven’t talked to her,” Kylie Jenner tells her mom. “I would’ve never agreed to take her home. I would’ve loved to have a car, I could’ve done anything for her.”

Kylie Jenner adds, “I think she thinks she’s right in the situation and I think I’m right in this situation so I don’t know. I think that the whole night got blown out of control, and it was a lot.”

Kendall Jenner echoes her sentiment in a confessional by adding that she hasn’t heard from Kylie Jenner in a week. “That’s kind of another slap in the face,” she said. Kendall Jenner adds that she has thought about calling Kylie Jenner, “But I kind of want her to grow up and realize that what happened was wrong and that I do deserve the phone call.”

