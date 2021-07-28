How Maddie Ziegler “Found Acting Through Dance”

Dance Moms star, Maddie Ziegler is set to star in “The Fallout” which won the Grand Jury Prize at the South by SouthWest movie festival in March of this year. The film is written and directed by ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager’ star, Megan Park, who is making her filmmaking debut.

The movie will star Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley. ““The Fallout” is a film about the unseen faces of a tragedy, those who can’t turn their pain into effecting positive change in the world because they are too afraid to leave their bedrooms. Three teenagers form a unique and dynamic bond as they navigate the never linear, often confusing journey to heal in a world that feels forever changed,” according to IMDb’s plot summary.

“Making “The Fallout” was a journey I never expected to take and one that has changed me forever,” Park told Variety, “If by seeing this film just one teen feels less alone, less afraid, or somehow understood, that will make the journey worth every step.”

“What Megan Park has created with “The Fallout” is a sensitive and moving story, marking a stunning debut behind the camera, with an exceptional young cast led by a revelatory and powerful performance by Jenna Ortega and an emotionally impactful turn from Maddie Ziegler,” Warning Brothers chief operating officer, Carolyn Blackwood said in a statement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers has acquired rights to the film, and it will be premiering on HBOMax later this year.

Ziegler Never Wanted to be an Actor

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine Ziegler opened up about how she came to the acting scene in the first place, “I definitely found acting through dance. That was never my goal, I was just set [on] becoming a professional dancer. But when I started doing Sia’s music videos, I realised I was heavily playing characters in each performance. Acting suddenly seemed like a natural transition. Now it’s right up there with dance — I love it.”

Ziegler is much more than a dancer for Abby Lee Miller, or a muse for Sia. She has taken on more emotionally mature roles that challenge her acting ability more, most notably, Ziegler was cast as Velma in Stevn Speilberg’s West Side Story, “It was honestly one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” Ziegler told Entertainment Tonight, “I learned so much from all the dancers and the actors. Everyone is brilliant.”

Watch out for Ziegler in All of Her Upcoming Acting Projects

“I want people to know that I’m capable of acting,” she says, candidly. “It’s one of those things where I’m going to have to keep proving people wrong and working at my craft,” Ziegler told V Magazine in a sit down, “Once I got into hair, makeup, and wardrobe something would come over me. Maddie was gone, I became Velma, I was Velma.”

Ziegler is a force to be reckoned with in the dance world and the acting world. This 18 year old is just getting started, watch out for what she is going to do next.