5 ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Highlights from 2020

2020 was a year like no other due to the coronavirus pandemic but Love & Hip-Hop stars both past and present still managed to create some memorable moments.

Here are some of our most memorable moments:

50 Cent Says Teairra Mari Owes Him Her Love & Hip-Hop Paychecks

50 Cent became embroiled in another beef with Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s Teairra Mari when he was said that she owed him her earnings from the reality show. Mari owes 50 more than $30,000 in legal fees after a judge ruled against her in a revenge porn case. In documents, via The Blast, 50’s lawyers asserted that Mari hadn’t paid him any money despite making more than $100,000 in 2019. In one section the rapper’s lawyers wrote, “Her previous claims under oath that she is ‘broke’ no longer ring true, and it is more clear than ever that she has no intention of paying her debts.”

The Blast reported in April 2020 that 50 Cent’s lawyers requested a lien against Mari. Mari originally sued 50 Cent after she accused him of posting explicit photos and videos of her in 2018.

Mendeecees Is Released from Prison

The year started on a very positive note for Yandy Smith when her husband, Mendeecees,41, was released from prison. TMZ reported that Mendeecees was released on January 29. Videos of the release that were uploaded showed Mendeecees bring reunited with his two children.

Mendeecees spent five years in prison in a minimum-security facility in Pennsylvania on drug trafficking charges. The TMZ report said that Mendeecees would live in a halfway house following his release while participating in a work-release program. In February 2013, Mendeecees was acquitted of sexually assaulting a teenager in his home in Lodi, New Jersey.

Cardi B’ ‘WAP’ Infuriates Conservatives & Smashes Records

In August 2020, Love & Hip-Hop: New York superstar Cardi B dropped a little song titled “WAP.” The song went on to break streaming records across the world. Its success contributed to Billboard Magazine naming Cardi as their “Woman of the Year.”

The song attracted the ire of conservatives such as commentator Ben Shapiro. Shapiro read the lyrics to the song out loud on an episode of his eponymous online talk show. At the time, Cardi responded on Twitter by saying, “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP.”

While Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley said the song was the result of children being “raised without God and without a strong father figure.”

Cardi’s co-star on the song, Megan Thee Stallion, responded to the conservative outrage in an interview with GQ saying:

I saw somebody…some Republican lady, you know how they be. Some goddamn Republican lady, like, “This is a terrible example.” And I was like, ‘Girl, you literally had to go to YouTube or to your Apple Music to go listen to this song in its entirety. How are you in your Republican world even finding your way over here to talk about this? You must not have noooo WAP if you’re mad at this song.’

Erica Mena Gives Birth

In February 2020, Erica Mena and Safaree announced that she had given birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Safire. The couple married in October 2019. Safaree announced her birth in an Instagram post in which he wrote in part, “I’m a part of the #girldad club now??” He added, “Perfection is here.” The rapper said in an Instagram post prior to the birth that he was en route to a show in Rhode Island when Mena’s water broke.

Mena and Safaree revealed that she was pregnant in a video just after their 2019 wedding. Mena has a son, King, from her previous relationship with rapper Raul Conde.

Sierra Gates Daughter Is Attacked at High School

Sierra from Love & Hip Hop Teen daughter Paris was jumped inside her high schoolSierra from Love & Hip Hop Teen daughter Paris was jumped inside her high school In Sierra Would Rather Spend Time With Her Homegirls Than With Her Daughter 2020-04-14T06:19:13Z

In January 2020, Sierra Gates made national news after a video emerged showing her teenage daughter involved in a fight with a parent and another student in a high school bathroom. Gates told WSB-TV at the time, “I was heartbroken. I’ve been crying all day. To see that her safety is not assured at school is very scary to me.”

Gates’ lawyer said that the injuries were caused by the adult involved in the brawl. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Treon F. Ponder was arrested on battery charges in relation to the incident. Ponder maintained her innocence in the case.

