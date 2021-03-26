Mad Rabbit on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor took their company and products, Mad Rabbit, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurs from Cleveland, Ohio and Accra, Ghana, “work to draw up support for their aftercare product designed to enhance your tattoo.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their company to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Mad Rabbit tattoo balm from Shark Tank:

1. Mad Rabbit Aims to Reinvent the Tattoo Care Space

According to the company website, the mission of Mad Rabbit Tattoo is to change and improve the space around tattoo aftercare.

The company was founded in 2019 by two friends who loved tattoos, but they wanted a natural solution to improve the healing process when they realized there was not much available in that space.

“With the mission to eliminate unnatural and processed ingredients found in traditional aftercare, they sought out to create a product offering that embodied the basics of holistic healing,” the website reads.

2. The Tattoo Care is Formulated With All-Natural Ingredients

According to the company website, the aim for Mad Rabbit Tattoo Aftercare was to get clean products into the tattoo aftercare space.

“Skip the hassle: Mad Rabbit is a no-nonsense product, formulated with clean ingredients, there’s no need to worry about unnecessary toxins,” the website reads. “Mad Rabbit is engineered and tested to work as hard as you do, specifically designed for your tattoo.”

The founders write that they are inspired by tattoo artists and the art created by those artists.

3. All the Ingredients & Their Purpose are Listed Online

Every ingredient used by Mad Rabbit Tattoo are available to read about online and listed plainly on the company’s website.

Ingredients for the Daily Defense formula include zinc oxide, aloe vera, deionized water, argan oil, vitamin C, benzyl alcohol, butyl octyl salicylate, calendula extract and more. The tattoo balm includes shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, calendula, sweet almond, lavender and cucumber.

Lastly, the soothing gel includes water, glycerin, propanediol, bisabolo, vitamin C and more.

Each ingredient’s purpose is listed on the company’s website.

4. The Products Are Available for Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the products are available to purchase on the company’s website.

The products available are the tattoo balm, which is to be used daily in order to “keep your tattoos looking vibrant and nourished for years to come,” the SPF 30 sunscreen, which is made to protect tattoos from sun damage, and soothing gel, which is a gel made for new tattoos.

The website says that the soothing gel does not contain petroleum jelly like other products, “which can prevent proper airflow to your tattoo while it heals.”

Hats and hoodies are also available.

5. The Founders Met in College

The Mad Rabbit founders met each other in college at Miami University through Delta Sigma Pi, a business fraternity.

“[At Miami] it was very much Selom and I skipping class to cook this balm, and we got our neighbors involved; they were helping us ship out packages,” Zak told Biz Journals. “Some professors were our very first customers in some senses. It really took off from the start, which helped us solidify our theories about the need for this product.”

According to Biz Journals, Mad Rabbit is worth $10 million and have over $3 million in sales.

