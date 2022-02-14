Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Shares Major Update About Upcoming Movie [LOOK]

“The Challenge” fan-favorite Chris “CT” Tamburello posted an exciting update about his upcoming movie, “The Most Dangerous Game,” on February 11. The five-time “Challenge” champion shared the poster for the upcoming film and indicated the timeframe for the movie’s release.

“‘The Most Dangerous Game’ Summer 2022,” he wrote alongside the poster, which showed CT front and center. CT’s name is also the first listed at the top of the posted, alongside actors Casper Van Dien, Tom Berenger, Bruce Dern and Judd Nelson. Here is the post:

CT Announced in the Fall of 2022 That He Would Be Appearing on the Big Screen in a Remake of the 1932 Classic Film ‘The Most Dangerous Game’

On November 1, 2021, CT announced that he would be starring in a remake of 1932 classic “The Most Dangerous Game,” which itself was adapted from Richard Connell’s 1924 short story of the same name.

According to Deadline’s report about the movie, the tale begins when “father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes. The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt.”

While it hasn’t been announced who CT will be playing, the poster seems to indicate that the reality star will be Sanger, the one getting hunted, while Van Dien will be the one hunting him down. Deadline earlier revealed that Oscar-nominated Berenger would be playing “a man who has been hiding on the island but whose sanity is on the verge of collapse.”

Justin Lee is the writer and director for the film, which is produced by Koenig Pictures, Quiet On Set, Charach Productions and Greenfield Media, Deadline first reported. According to JoBlo‘s exclusive first look at the poster, Mill Creek Entertainment is co-producing and will handle the North American release of the film, which is also heading to the Berlin International Film Festival.

CT’s Co-Stars Reacted With Excitement to the Poster & Summer 2022 Release

CT’s “The Challenge” co-stars were extremely supportive of the beloved cast member as they flooded the comments with compliments and support. Godfather Mark Long wrote, “This is F’N EPIC [CT] … I think with age comes confidence … confidence to pursue your dreams even more. I think this is the start of something bigger and greater. Can’t wait to see it!”

Tori Deal wrote, “Gonna watch it 50k times,” while Kam Williams and Josh Martinez commented with emojis showing their excitement. Paulie Calafiore wrote, “LFG!” and CT’s co-star Derrick Kosinski wrote, “YE-YE!”

“Double Agents” rookie Nam Vo told CT, “Congratulations Bro! That’s amazing!!!” while Aneesa Ferreira simply wrote, “Congrats.” Darrell Taylor shared a flame emoji and wrote, “Dope” while Leroy Garrett put a series of hands clapping. Nelson Thomas, Ed Eason and Tony Raines were just some of the other names from “The Challenge” world who showed their support with brief messages in the comments.

