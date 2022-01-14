‘The Challenge: All Stars 2’ Champs Open Up About Their Win

The second season of the spinoff “The Challenge: All Stars” has just crowned its champions and the winning pair opened up about what they will do with the $500,000 grand prize. Warning: This article contains spoilers about the final of “All Stars” season two, including the winners.

The final challenge included Teck Holmes and Ayanna Mackins, Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave, Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins, and MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion. Teck and Ayanna were unable to continue during the first phase of the final and the remaining three teams proceeded to the second phase.

Despite coming in third in the first phase of the final, MJ and Jonna edged out their opponents to win the prize and joined TJ Lavin in a jet for a victory lap in Cancun, Mexico. The partners opened up after their win and revealed their plans for the money.

Jonna Said She Would Be Getting a Puppy for Her Kids & MJ Said He Promised His Daughters a Swimming Pool

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonna said it was difficult to leave her family to film “All Stars 2” especially just after filming “All Stars 1.” She said, “When I was leaving this season, my 5-year-old daughter didn’t want me to leave again. I was like, ‘I’m going to try and go back and win this time. And if I win, what do you want?'” She said her daughter told her she wanted a puppy.

“Now it’s like, oh my gosh, now I have to get her a puppy,” she told the outlet. She also told Us Weekly that she’s going to save the rest of the money: “Winning this money is great, because I don’t have to work. I can just do my job and be a mom.”

MJ told his co-star and partner that she’s lucky to just be getting a puppy. “I promised my kids I was getting them a swimming pool,” he told EW. “So you’re going to be keeping a lot more of the cash in your pocket with just a puppy.” In an interview with Us Weekly, he said:

When I left, I felt like there’s no way that I could come back without winning because they were already planning it out. [They were] talking about diving off that high dive and having all their friends over at the house. So that was a lot of pressure on daddy.

The Champs Also Spoke About Whether They’d Return to the Show for Another Season

MJ and Jonna were asked if they wanted to come back to “All Stars” for another season or even make the leap to the flagship show. MJ told EW, “I’m ready to come back and do the big show,” while Jonna said, “Count me out. No.” MJ pointed to CT as an example of someone who could be on “All Stars” but “he’s still there doing the regular Challenge and he’s winning.”

“He just won back-to-back,” MJ said. “So it would be really interesting to see All Stars versus these current Challengers. And I can go ahead and tell you, there’s no doubt in my mind that the All Stars would take that to the bank.” In terms of “All Stars,” MJ said he would return without hesitation, while Jonna said, “guess we’ll just have to see.”

She explained to Us Weekly that she told a few people in the “All Stars” house that “There’s no way I’m coming back. I don’t wanna take time away from my family again.” She said she’d love to end her “Challenge” career with a win and “it just so happened to be the same city that my Real World season was at.”

