Who Is in the All-Star Cast of Netflix’s ‘Reality Games’?

Netflix is giving viewers a reality television crossover event with “Reality Games.”

The show features contestants from the Netflix originals “Love Is Blind“, “The Circle“, and “Too Hot to Handle.” Reality TV darlings will compete in various sports and games to win the Netflix Reality Trophy. Sounds like good wholesome fun.

Let’s meet the Netflix stars who will be competing in the first-ever “Reality Games”!

Meet the Cast

Representing “Love Is Blind” are real-life married couples Amber Pike and Matt Barnett and Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. Both couples also recently appeared in the “Love Is Blind” three-episode reunion, “After the Altar.”

The four “Love Is Blind” contestants were the only cast members from the show to get married and stay together.

Representing “The Circle” are Sammie Cimarelli and Joey Sasso from season one and Courtney Revolution and DeLeesa Unique from season two. Sammie and Joey formed a tight bond during their time on “The Circle.” DeLeesa expertly catfished contestants during season two, playing as her real-life husband.

Representing “Too Hot to Handle” are Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey from season one and Melinda Melrose and Chase DeMoor from season two. Notably missing from the “Reality Games” cast is Chloe Veitch who appeared on both “Too Hot to Handle” and “The Circle.”

What Are the Teams?

Joey Sasso shared a photo to Instagram of the “Reality Games” cast wearing different colored t-shirts to showcase their teams. Each reality show represents a different team. That means it’s the “Love Is Blind” cast versus the “Too Hot to Handle” cast versus “The Circle.” May the best reality show win!

Courtney from “The Circle” commented on the post, “Teamwork makes the dream work (or the team twerk if I’m on the team).”

When Does ‘Reality Games’ Premiere?

“Reality Games” will not be available on Netflix. Instead, it will air on the Netflix Youtube channel. The first episode of “Reality Games” premieres on August 18 at 7 PM eastern time. Episodes two and three will air on August 19 and August 20 respectively.

Chrishell Stause of “Selling Sunset” will host the games. Stause shared an Instagram photo of the cast and wrote in the caption that the games consist of “three grueling events.”

The three episodes are titled “Put a Ring On It”, “Too Hot to Cheat”, and “Pulled Over the Finish Line.”

